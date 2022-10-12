Havila Shipping ASA: Contracts for PSV Havila Borg and PSV Havila Herøy

English Norwegian

Havila Shipping ASA has entered into contracts with Peterson Den Helder BV for the PSV Havila Borg and the PSV Havila Herøy.

Havila Borg for a fixed period of 6 months and one optional period of 12 months.

Havila Herøy for a fixed period of a drilling campaign estimated to 90 days and one optional period for up to 370 days.

Havila Borg has started and Havila Herøy will start on the new contract on the 18th October in direct continuation of work for Peterson.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act