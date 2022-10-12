Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

| Source: Logansport Financial Corp. Logansport Financial Corp.

Logansport, Indiana, UNITED STATES

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $820,000 or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2021 of $766,000 or $1.26 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $2,428,000 for 2022 compared to $2,364,000 for 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $3.98 compared to $3.89 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $241 million compared to total assets at September 30, 2021 of $250.1 million. Total Deposits at September 30, 2022 were $220.3 million compared to total deposits of $219.6 million at September 30, 2021. The company paid a total of $1.20 per share in dividends in the first half of 2022 compared to $3.20 in 2021. This included a special dividend of $2.00 per share in 2021.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

 
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
      
  09/30/22 09/30/21 
  $241,035  $250,120 
Total assets        
         
Loans receivable, net  147,477   135,721 
Allowance for loan losses  1,968   1,949 
Cash and cash equivalents  10,159   28,833 
Securities available for sale  29,622   34,396 
Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc.  40,615   42,997 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  2,516   1,691 
Equity Investment  -   - 
Deposits  220,259   219,590 
FHLB Borrowings and note payable  -   - 
Shareholders’ equity  19,058   28,319 
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities  (9,686)  1,952 
Shares O/S end of period  609,742   607,487 
Non-accrual loans  640   275 
Real Estate Owned  -   - 

 

  Quarter ended 9/30  Nine months ended 9/30
   2022  2021  2022  2021
         
Interest income $2,142 $1,947 $6,079 $5,733
Interest expense  348  131  640  421
Net interest income  1,794  1,816  5,439  5,312
Provision for loan losses  -  -  -  (74)
Net interest income after provision  1,794  1,816  5,439  5,238
Gain on sale of Investments  -  -  -  -
Gain on sale of loans  69  159  216  771
Gain on sale of REO  4  -  4  6
Total other income  288  287  791  836
Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc.  277  212  788  589
Gain on BOLI Settlement    -  -  -  45
Total general, admin. & other expense  1,515  1,573  4,489  4,655
Earnings before income taxes  917  901  2,749  2,830
Income tax expense  97  135  321  466
Net earnings $820 $766 $2,428 $2,364
Basic earnings per share $1.34 $1.26 $3.98 $3.89
Diluted earnings per share $1.34 $1.26 $3.98 $3.89
Weighted average shares o/s diluted  609,742  607,487  609,742  607,487
             

Tags

Logansport Financial Corp. Logansport Savings Bank LOGN

Contact Data