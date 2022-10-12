New Report Examines Why 1.5 Million Canadians are Unemployed Despite Record Job Openings

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive month, there were more than 1 million job vacancies in June. Labour shortages continue to plague businesses in all sectors and regions of the country, with “help wanted” signs found in front of many businesses. At the same time, there were more than 1.2 million officially unemployed Canadians in August and almost half a million additional Canadians who want to work but are not currently looking for a job and are therefore not counted as unemployed.



With record high numbers of job vacancies and 1.5 million Canadians unemployed, what is keeping people from rejoining the workforce and ﬁlling these job openings?

The disconnect between unemployed Canadians and employers who are desperate for them to come off the sidelines is explored in a new white paper released today from Express Employment Professionals: “The Great Divide: The Chasm Standing Between Job Seekers and Employers”.

The new white paper identifies and delves into 10 common barriers:

Inflation and Wages Transportation and Geography Workplace Culture Expectations Skills Mismatch and Lack of Training Child Care Elder Care Unpredictable Business Needs Communication Issues Work History and Criminal History Health Issues and Concerns

Drawing from the real-life experiences of Express Employment Professionals franchise owners and the companies they serve from across Canada, as well as exclusive survey data prepared by The Harris Poll for Express and recent economic data, this paper examines those Canadians who are struggling to rejoin the labor force and why.

“It is often assumed that people who aren’t working can’t ﬁnd an open job, but the situation is far more complicated,” Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller said. “There are barriers standing between jobs and those who want to work. All of us need to understand these barriers so that we can eliminate or overcome them as a society.”

