AMD EPYC™ Processors Power The ‘AMD Creator Cloud’ Used For Pixar’s RenderMan Challenge 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), along with Pixar Animation Studios, are announcing the latest RenderMan Challenge. This challenge offers graphic designers, artists, and others around the world the opportunity to create and achieve their cinematic visions with Pixar’s RenderMan.

This year, challengers will receive access to ‘The AMD Creator Cloud,’ a render farm powered by Azure HBv3 instances that are composed of high-performance AMD EPYC™ processors with AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology. For the first time, challengers will be able to use the high-performance capabilities of AMD EPYC processors, part of ‘The AMD Creator Cloud’, to render their designs using record-setting processors. The RenderMan Challenge is and the ‘AMD Creator Cloud’ are currently open for submissions.

“Together with technology collaborators like Pixar, we are empowering the next generation of creators to bring their vision to reality,” said James Knight, director, Media & Entertainment/Visual Effects, AMD. “Providing artists access to the ‘AMD Creator Cloud’ running Pixar’s RenderMan makes this competition accessible to many more people, allowing them to design and create incredibly fast, from anywhere inspiration strikes.”

"With every RenderMan Challenge, it's amazing to see how the entries become more sophisticated and complex every time,” said Dylan Sisson, RenderMan Digital Artist, Pixar. “With the advancements we are seeing in hardware and software, this now allows individual artists to create images of ever-increasing sophistication and complexity. It is a great opportunity for challengers to unleash their creative vision with these state-of-the-art technologies."

AMD and Pixar Studios also debuted a new film for the AMD ‘together we advance_’ campaign, showcasing how Pixar, AMD and NASA are coming together to make the Exploration themed RenderMan Challenge more accessible and inspiring.

Supporting Resources

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn and Twitter pages.



AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.