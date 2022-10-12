EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, today announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro . The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.



Retail Leader Pro subscriber benefits include:

Premium Newsletters : Subscriber-only communications focusing on the latest macro retail trends, key consumer behavior patterns, the future of in-store experience, and retail innovations.

: Subscriber-only communications focusing on the latest macro retail trends, key consumer behavior patterns, the future of in-store experience, and retail innovations. Monthly Retail Lowdown Report : Deep dives into the retail industry’s hottest topics, each providing an in-depth view into a single topic or consumer segment spanning all of retail. This focused insights series will help subscribers think smarter about opportunities for growth.

: Deep dives into the retail industry’s hottest topics, each providing an in-depth view into a single topic or consumer segment spanning all of retail. This focused insights series will help subscribers think smarter about opportunities for growth. Monthly Subscriber-Only Roundtables : All subscribers will be invited to join these exclusive interactive sessions where Chief Retail Analyst Elizabeth Lafontaine shares findings on the month’s emerging trend, giving subscribers a chance to ask questions and network with peers.

: All subscribers will be invited to join these exclusive interactive sessions where Chief Retail Analyst Elizabeth Lafontaine shares findings on the month’s emerging trend, giving subscribers a chance to ask questions and network with peers. Quarterly State of the Industry Reports : A macro review of trends and topics that are top of mind for executives tasked with reimagining the next era of retail—highlighting trends across all industry sectors, uncovering the stories of the last quarter, and providing clear vision of where the retail industry is and how to use the narratives to build better strategies for where it’s headed.

: A macro review of trends and topics that are top of mind for executives tasked with reimagining the next era of retail—highlighting trends across all industry sectors, uncovering the stories of the last quarter, and providing clear vision of where the retail industry is and how to use the narratives to build better strategies for where it’s headed. Unlimited Access to Premium Content: While non-subscribers can only access Retail Leader news articles, Retail Leader Pro subscribers can access all subscriber-exclusive content, research reports, subscriber-only events and downloads at retailleader.com .



“The retail sector is continuously disrupted, hyper-competitive, and inundated with information about constant changes in consumer demands, shopper preferences, product offerings, retail innovations, technologies, supply chain, mergers and acquisitions, labor, policy and regulation, and the competitive landscape,” said EnsembleIQ Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Litterick . “Retail Leader Pro captures and filters all of this information, identifies the portion that’s most meaningful and relevant, analyzes it against consumer and industry sentiment, and delivers it in convenient, mobile-friendly formats—with clear explanations of what subscribers need to know, why, and how to act to grow their business.”

The Retail Leader Pro team is spearheaded by Craig Lowe , Senior Vice President of Membership and Subscriptions. Lowe previously served as Vice President, Global Audience Marketing at Dow Jones, delivering Wall Street Journal global event audiences, and developing growth strategies for WSJ Professional premium subscription products. The team also includes: Chief Retail Analyst Elizabeth Lafontaine , previously Director and Industry Analyst with The NPD Group; Vice President of Marketing Kimberly Lucht , previously Director of Demand Generation with the SANS Institute; Editorial Director Jessie Dowd , who also serves as Editorial Director of EnsembleIQ’s award-winning Path to Purchase Institute ; Editor Elizabeth Christenson , previously with the Path to Purchase Institute; and Retail Leader Editor Connor Perrett , formerly with Insider, Inc.

