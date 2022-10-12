Press and analyst meeting

English Swedish

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 08:00 CEST, Bilia’s report for the third quarter 2022 will be published. On the same day Bilia arranges press and analyst meetings via Financial Hearings, where CEO Per Avander and CFO Kristina Franzén will present the report and answer questions.

The presentation starts at 09:00 (CEST). To participate, please call in via telephone number or follow the presentation on the web link as below.

Telephone conference:

Dial-in number SE: +46850516386 UK +442031984884 US: +14123176300

Pin code: 0962124#

Follow the presentation on the web link:

https://financialhearings.com/event/44351

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

