DANDY® CELERY LAUNCHES “SNACKTOBERFEST” CONSUMER SWEEPSTAKES

Oviedo, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Produce, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., announces the launch of its the "Snacktoberfest" sweepstakes! Now through November 11th, participants can enter HERE for a chance to win one of three grand prizes focused on all things fall.

Each grand prize pack features a two-in-one corn hole and ladder toss game, herringbone cutting board, white ceramic pumpkin serving trays, a table top fire bowl perfect for making s’mores, reusable snack bags, a $100 gift card, Dandy fresh cut celery product samples, and coupons. The three grand prize winners will be selected and notified by mid-November. Dandy will also be choosing one winner every week during the promotion to take home Dandy fresh cut celery samples and coupons. Winners will be contacted via email.

“There are so many fun ways to incorporate healthy snacks into fun fall activities and events,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “We hope participants will take advantage of some of the fun fall activities we will be sharing along the way and give a few new recipes a try!”

Dandy® celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves, and is available in whole stalk, hearts, and a variety of fresh cut options to suit each shoppers’ needs. The company is committed to providing inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas.

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

# # #

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com

Attachment