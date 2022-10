English Lithuanian

Vilniaus Baldai

General meeting of shareholders

Convocation of the general shareholders meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB and draft resolutions

On the initiative and decision of the Company's Management Board the General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB (identification code 121922783, address Savanoriu ave. 178B, Vilnius, LT-03154) is to be held on 3 November 2022 at 10:00 a. m. in Pramonės st. 23, Guopstų vil., Trakų district.



Registration of the shareholders will start at 9:30 a. m. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the accounting day of the General Shareholders Meeting (25 October 2022) are entitled to participate and to vote at the General Shareholders meeting.

Agenda includes:



1. Changing registered address of the Company

2. Elections of the Audit Company and establishment of conditions for payment for audit services.

Draft Resolution:



1. To change the registered address of the Company to Pramonės st. 23, Guopstų vil., Trakų district, LT-21148

2. 1.1. To select the Limited Liability Company “Grant Thornton Baltic”, the company’s code 300056169, headquarter address Municipality of Vilnius city, Vilnius, Upės st. 21, , to perform the audit of Annual Financial Statements for the period of 2022-2023.

1.2. To determine the following payment conditions for performed audit:

Remuneration for audit of the set of the Annual Financial Statement for the year 2022 – 23 500 EUR, for the year 2023 – 25 850 EUR, excluding the value added tax. The value added tax shall be calculated and paid additionally under procedure provided by laws.

1.3. In the event of additional services under the audit agreement, the audit company shall be paid additional remuneration. The amount of it shall be determined based on hourly rates of employees of the Private Liability Company “Grant Thornton Baltic” taking part in performance of additional services.

1.4. Additional remuneration shall be paid after completion of additional services.



The documents related to the agenda, draft resolutions on every item of agenda, documents what have to be submitted to the General Shareholders Meeting and other information related to realization of shareholders rights are available at the office of VILNIAUS BALDAI (Savanoriu ave 178 B, Vilnius) during working hours.



The shareholders are entitled: (i) to propose to supplement the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting submitting draft resolution on every additional item of agenda or, than there is no need to make a decision - explanation of the shareholder (this right is granted to shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes). Proposal to supplement the agenda is submitted in writing by registered mail or delivered in person against signature. The agenda is supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 before the General Shareholders Meeting; (ii) to propose draft resolutions on the issues already included or to be included in the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting at any time prior to the date of the General Shareholders meeting (in writing, by registered mail or delivered in person against signature) or in writing during the General Shareholders Meeting (this right is granted to shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes); (iii) to submit questions to the Company related to the issues of agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting in advance but no later than 3 business days prior to the General Shareholders Meeting in writing by registered mail or delivered in person against signature.



Shareholder participating at the General Shareholders Meeting and having the right to vote must submit documents confirming personal identity. Each shareholder may authorize either a natural or a legal person to participate and to vote on the shareholder's behalf at the General Shareholders Meeting. The representative has the same rights as his represented shareholder at the General Shareholders Meeting. The authorized persons must have documents confirming their personal identity and power of attorney approved in the manner specified by law which must be submitted to the Company no later than before the commencement of registration for the General Shareholders Meeting.



Shareholder is entitled to issue power of attorney by means of electronic communications for legal or natural persons to participate and to vote on its behalf at the General Shareholders Meeting. The shareholders must inform the Company about power of attorney issued by means of electronic communications no later than before the commencement of registration for the General Shareholders Meeting. The shareholders must inform the Company about power of attorney issued by means of electronic communications no later than before the commencement of registration for the General Shareholders Meeting. The power of attorney issued by means of electronic communications and notice about it must be written and submitted to the Company by means of electronic communications.



Shareholder or its representative may vote in writing by filling general voting bulletin, in such a case the requirement to deliver a personal identity document does not apply. The form of general voting bulletin is presented at the Company‘s webpage. If shareholder requests, the Company shall send the general voting bulletin to the requesting shareholder by registered mail or shall deliver it in person against signature no later than 10 days prior to the General Shareholders Meeting free of charge. The filled general voting bulletin must be signed by the shareholder or its authorized representative. Document confirming the right to vote must be added to the general voting bulletin if authorized person is voting. The filled general voting bulletin must be delivered to VILNIAUS BALDAI, AB by registered mail (address Pramonės st. 23, Guopstų vil., Trakų district, LT-21148, Lithuania) or in person against signature no later than before the day of the General Shareholders Meeting.



Information related with the convened General Shareholders Meeting (notice on convocation of General Shareholders Meeting, information about Company‘s shares, draft resolution, etc.) are available at VILNIAUS BALDAI AB webpage http://www.vilniausbaldai.lt. For further information please contact + 370 5 2525700.

Additional information:

Chief Financial Office

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00

Attachment