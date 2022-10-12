Restaurant Technologies Releases Inaugural ESG Report

Mendota Heights, Minn., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurant Technologies (RT) has published its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Annual Report to showcase its efforts in sustainability and corporate social responsibility. The report highlights the company’s ESG strategy and accomplishments in four main areas: the environment, talent retention/recruitment and development, work within communities, and cyber security.

“Our ESG goals have served as a guide to create a positive impact on the local and global environments,” said Jeff Kiesel, RT President and CEO. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished thanks to our incredible team. We will look to utilize the ESG report as a roadmap to accomplish even more together in the future.”

The report features:

An outline of company values: Customer, Character, Commitment, Courage, and Community.

A partnership with Chevron Renewable Energy Group (REG) to create a circular economy by recycling used cooking oil by converting it into biodiesel and renewable diesel for use in RT’s commercial vehicles.

RT’s 2021 Sustainability Impact with almost 270 million pounds of waste oil recycled and an estimated 62.5 million pounds of GHG CO2e emissions saved from entering the atmosphere.

ESG initiatives to reduce the company’s carbon footprint by 2030.

RT’s investment in its growing workforce with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Work with non-profit organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House Charities, American Diabetes Association, and the Memorial Blood Center, among others, to give back to the community.

The additional cyber security measures RT is taking to ensure sensitive information and data is protected.

The strides RT is making in managing supply chain issues.

RT is making a difference in local communities and around the country with a commitment to sustainability, diversity, community involvement, and online security. RT helps customers reduce their carbon footprint and reach their sustainability goals. Working together, they are safeguarding the environment and building a better tomorrow.

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leading foodservice industry partner, proudly serving more than 34,000 quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery delis, hotels, casinos, universities and hospitals nationwide. A trusted partner for over 25 years, Restaurant Technologies helps foodservice operators make safer, smarter, more efficient and more sustainable kitchens through their cooking oil, and hood and flue management solutions. Total Oil Management automates the cooking oil process from storage and handling to filtration, monitoring and disposal of used cooking oil. AutoMist® automates hood and flue cleaning, and Grease Lock® hood filters slow grease build-up. Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minn., Restaurant Technologies is a privately held company, currently operates 41 depots and has more than 1,000 employees serving customers across the United States. Visit rti-inc.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

