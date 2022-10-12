A2P SMS Messaging Market Size to Worth Around USD 89.2 Billion by 2030: Beyond Market Insights

Wyoming, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Market Insights has Newly Published Report on “A2P SMS Messaging Market by Component (Platform, A2P Service), by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), by Application (Authentication Services, Promotional and Marketing Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Pushed Content Services, Interactive Messages), by Vertical (Retail and eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel, and Hospitality), Geography Analysis and Competitive Landscape: Premium Insights Industry Size, Share, Growth, Research, and Forecast From 2022 to 2030”

An end-user delivers messages to a mobile/device user using A2P SMS Messaging, sometimes called enterprise or professional SMS. End-users can utilize A2P SMS in various technical contexts, including customer support, activation and authentication processes for online services, and the delivery of time-sensitive warnings. In every instance of A2P SMS, a corporate end-user initiates communication, not a person's device. Examples of A2P SMS Messaging include two-factor authentication, critical alerts, booking confirmations that happen automatically, banking notifications, rewards programs, and marketing notifications. It can be seen that A2P SMS deployment is growing more widespread across business platforms, support services, and online reservation systems to boost efficiency.

Factors such as increasing leading player engagement to develop customer & employee engagement, rapid adoption of smartphone & internet services, increasing adoption of OTT platforms, and cost-effectiveness & higher reaching capabilities of A2P SMS are expected to bolster the growth of the A2P SMS Messaging Market.

The authentication services application segment is expected to witness the most significant growth in the A2P SMS Services Market during the forecast period. These services are majorly used for logging in and registering messages for the consumer’s lead. In addition, it is also used to transfer authenticating messages to the customers, which augments the segmental growth of the A2P SMS Services Market.





Key features that are driving the A2P Messaging market development include an increasing number of mobile users and a growing number of marketing and advertising firms. North America conquered the A2P Messaging market with a share of 41.5% in 2021. This is attributable to the improved enterprise use of short messaging services (SMS) as A2P messaging is low-cost and has a worldwide reach.

The BFSI segment accounted for the most significant growth of the A2P SMS Messaging Market during the forecast period.

Therefore, increasing the subscriber base is crucial for the market's segmental growth. In addition, the rising number of smartphone users, growing tech-savvy consumers, and increasing internet users are expected to augment the market development in the BFSI industry.

A2P SMS Messaging Market Dynamics:

The expanding mobile subscriber base is driving the A2P sector. According to the GSMA Mobile Economy 2019 study, there were over 5.1 billion unique mobile subscribers in 2018, with smartphones making up 60% of connections. It is predicted that the number will increase to about six billion in 2025, with smartphones making up 80% of connections. Enterprises, MNOs, and application developers can engage directly with their customers more effectively worldwide, thanks to the growth in the mobile subscriber base. By investing more in A2P services, the MNOs hope to grow their revenue. In addition, customers using mobile phones engage via messaging regularly, as expected; this enables businesses to send notifications, alerts, verifications, and promotional messages to their customers utilizing messaging.

As more companies in a variety of industries, including tourism, healthcare, and banking, are primarily in favor of using A2P SMS Messaging as a default channel for marketing communications, employee engagement, and disseminating notifications, alerts, and reminders, the adoption of A2P SMS is anticipated to gain significant traction during the forecast period. However, as A2P SMS continues to receive substantial traffic, manufacturers in the market are expected to provide solutions that are very flexible and scale with changing business opportunities throughout the projection period. Mobile network carriers favor A2P Messaging to help businesses worldwide achieve their goal of tailoring their engagement approach. A2P SMS Messaging use is increasing among businesses of all sizes, profit or non-profit, etc., as businesses continue looking for novel strategies to prevail in the fierce competition in various industrial sectors.

A2P SMS Messaging Market Segmentation

Based on Component:

Platform

A2P Service

Based on Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

Based on Application:

Authentication Services

Promotional and Marketing Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Messages

Others

Based on Traffic:

National

Multi-country

Based on Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and eCommerce

Hyperlocal Businesses

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Based on Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



The List of Key Players in the Global A2P SMS Messaging Market are:

The major players engaged in the growth of the global A2P SMS Messaging market are AT&T (US), Sinch (Sweden), Infobip (UK), China Mobile (China), Orange (France), Route Mobile (India), Comviva (India), Twilio(US), BICS (Belgium), Monty Mobile (UK), Syniverse (US), Global Message Services (Switzerland), Tyntec(UK), Silverstreet (Singapore), Vonage (US), Genesys (US), TATA Communications(India), Cequens (Egypt), Mitto(Switzerland), ClearSky Technologies (US), Sify Technologies (India), MSG91 (India), Textlocal (UK), Clickatell (US), Kaleyra (Italy), MessageBird (The Netherlands), and among others.

A2P SMS Messaging Market Report Scope Market size value in 2022 USD 64.7 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 89.2 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.1 % from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Historic Year 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 - 2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, volume forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Component, deployment mode, enterprises, SMS traffic, application, vertical, region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; France; China; Japan; India; Brazil Key companies profiled AT&T (US), Sinch (Sweden), Infobip (UK), China Mobile (China), Orange (France), Route Mobile (India), Comviva (India), Twilio(US), BICS (Belgium), Monty Mobile (UK) and others

