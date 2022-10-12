Vishay Intertechnology Adds Pick-and-Place Friendly Lead Bending Option for Cemented, Axial-Leaded Wirewound Resistors

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that certain devices in its AC and AC-AT series of cemented, axial-leaded wirewound resistors are now available with a pick-and-place friendly lead bending option, the WSZ lead form, that allows the devices to be used as surface-mount components. Offering high power dissipation and excellent pulse capability, the Vishay Draloric resistors are the industry’s first such devices to be offered in a non-inductive version. The devices available with the WSZ lead form are shown in the table below.



Device P 40 power

dissipation rating Resistance range Resistance

tolerance AC03 WSZ 3 W 0.10 Ω to 5.1 kΩ ± 5 % AC03-AT WSZ* 3 W 0.27 Ω to 3.3 kΩ ± 5 %

*AEC-Q200 qualified

Resistors with the WSZ lead form can be assembled on the PCB alongside other surface-mount components to improve the pick-and-place process and lower costs. The devices will serve as snubber, load, and inrush current limiting resistors for pre-charge / discharge applications in automotive and industrial electronics, energy meters, and white goods power supplies.

For challenging operating conditions, the devices feature a robust, non-flammable silicone cement coating that conforms to UL 94 V-0. The resistors operate over a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +250 °C and offer a wirewound construction that meets the highest requirements against mechanical resistance, thermal shocks, dielectric strength, and insulation resistance at high temperatures.

The RoHS-compliant, halogen-free devices offer tin-plated terminations for compatibility with lead (Pb)-free and lead (Pb)-containing soldering processes.

Samples and production quantities of the series resistors with WSZ lead forms are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust today announced that certain devices in its AC and AC-AT series of cemented, axial-leaded wirewound resistors are now available with a pick-and-place friendly lead bending option that allows the devices to be used as SMD components. - https://bit.ly/3ECs7R0

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28730 (AC, AC-AT)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720302680746

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com