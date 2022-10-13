Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of a New Franchise in Carlisle, Pennsylvania

CARLISLE, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, today. Owned and operated by franchisee, James Houston, the new location will serve the Cumberland, Franklin, Perry and Snyder counties.



“Our ultimate goal is to keep the people of Carlisle safe, while creating employment opportunities for area residents who might be interested in our exciting work opportunities,” said James Houston, owner of the Critter Control Carlisle franchise. “Our humane methods address the issues occurring in area homes while maintaining respect for the animals and wildlife that are causing them.”

The vast farmland of Carlisle is known for producing the dairy, beef and hops that area residents can typically find at local farmers markets, but where there are livestock and crops, there are also often nuisance wildlife critters making their home in inconvenient places. Infestations of squirrels, bats and rodents are common occurrences for the people of Carlisle and Critter Control is here to help.

“Animals invading homes is a year-round problem for the people of Carlisle,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “James and his team are not only capable of dealing with someone’s wildlife problems but also repairing any damage that the critters have caused to their home, helping prevent the situation from happening again.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

Critter Control of Carlisle will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00am – 6:00pm, along with Saturdays from 7:00am - 4:00pm. The franchise will be closed on Sundays. The franchise offers free home inspections for anyone who believes they may have a wildlife issue. Members of the US military are eligible for service discounts. Residents in need of immediate assistance can contact the new Critter Control location at (717) 208-4263 and https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/pennsylvania/carlisle .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com.