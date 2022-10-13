Blindfold run raises $40,000 for the MUHC Foundation to support glaucoma care at the MUHC

English French

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quebecers will have access to better glaucoma care thanks to one intrepid ophthalmologist. Dr. Hady Saheb, a glaucoma specialist at the MUHC’s McGill Academic Eye Centre (MAEC), pledged to run 50km while blindfolded to raise $40,000 for the MUHC Foundation in support of glaucoma care. With the help of a sighted guide, he completed his run and raised $40,000 the process.



“I treat patients who have become blind or have a medical condition that could cause vision loss. Blindness is one of the most devastating conditions a patient can live through, and glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness in Canada and worldwide. With better awareness we can prevent blindness. I ran blindfolded because I wanted to put myself in the shoes of those who live with vision loss and blindness, and better understand their struggles and fears.”

–Dr. Hady Saheb, Glaucoma specialist and ophthalmologist, McGill Academic Eye Centre, McGill University Health Centre

Dr. Saheb completed his final 5km on Friday, October 7th with supporters looking on. He hopes that his run will raise awareness of glaucoma and encourage more people to have regular eye exams. The funds raised will support equipment and programs to help individuals living with glaucoma, vision loss and blindness receive the very best care.

“We are inspired by Dr. Saheb’s determination and empathy. He already provides life-changing care in his clinic every day, but he went the extra mile—quite literally—to ensure the well-being of his patients. We are grateful to him for his support of the MUHC Foundation, which will in turn provide important resources to the McGill Academic Eye Centre.”

–Julie Quenneville, President and CEO, McGill University Health Centre Foundation

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness for people over 60 years of age. The most common form is caused by a build-up of pressure in the eye. The pressure damages the optic nerve, leading to vision loss or blindness. Most frightening of all, glaucoma can develop without warning signs, putting more individuals at risk. Thanks to Dr. Saheb, fewer Quebecers will experience blindness as a result of glaucoma.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges.

Tarah Schwartz

Director, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

Kelly Albert

Senior Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

kelly.albert@muhc.mcgill.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc9096a3-9224-40c2-ad20-54c1e72492f2