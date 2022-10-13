Verifone Sponsors SaaStock 2022 Dublin

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, the global FinTech leader and payment solution provider to the world’s largest commerce brands, is pleased to announce that its 2Checkout monetization platform will be participating in the 2022 SaaStock conference as an exhibitor and Silver Sponsor. The event, which will be held October 17-19 in Dublin, brings together Europe’s top established companies and fastest-growing startups for three days of educational and networking sessions aimed at uncovering the latest trends for accelerating revenue and scaling SaaS businesses.



Verifone’s team will be onsite as an exhibitor throughout the event. We welcome you to drop by our booth (S1) to chat with our account managers and product leads and to get insights on the capabilities of the 2Checkout all-in-one monetization platform, which is currently leveraged by 20,000+ merchants globally to scale to new markets, optimize recurring revenue streams and retention projects, and simplify back-office operations in each region. Booth visitors can see our platform in action and get details on the advanced subscription capabilities and revenue uplift opportunities that come from working with a world-class leader in payments and digital commerce.

“We are proud to sponsor this year’s SaaStock Dublin event, one of Europe’s premier conferences for founders looking to accelerate revenue gains,” said Alexandra Badea, VP of Corporate Marketing EMEA at Verifone, “We look forward to connecting with SaaS leaders and sharing insights on how merchants can scale and streamline operations in all of their markets while optimizing the customer experience in the process and improving overall revenue.”

SaaStock is one of the most important conferences in the space, connecting founders, leaders, and practitioners looking to be inspired by unrivaled, actionable content and have meaningful discussions and interactions with their peers. Over 5,000 SaaS leaders, including 400 investors, are expected this year in Dublin for the event, which features 150+ expert and topical talks from trendsetters and disruptors across the industry.

About 2Checkout (now Verifone)

Verifone is a FinTech leader providing valuable end-to-end payment and commerce solutions to the world’s best-known retail brands, major financial institutions, and directly to more than 600,000 merchants. Verifone enables omnichannel commerce, revolutionizing selling for merchants and building personalized, flexible and innovative journeys for shoppers and buyers across the world. A part of Verifone’s eCommerce division, 2Checkout is an all-in-one monetization platform helping clients drive sales growth across online channels. 2Checkout’s digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

