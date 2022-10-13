Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18th - October 20th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

“OTC Markets is proud to host the upcoming three-day Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory LLC,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We are pleased to deliver an effective investor relations solution for today’s resource companies to showcase their strategies and broaden their investor base.” 

October 18th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AM West Vault Mining IncOTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
10:00 AMOutcrop Silver & Gold Corp.OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
10:30 AM Minera Alamos, Inc.OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
11:00 AMSabina Gold & Silver Corp.OTCQX: SGSVF | TSX: SBB
11:30 AMOrezone Gold Corp.OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX: ORE
12:00 PM Troilus Gold Corp.OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
12:30 PMEquity Metals CorporationOTCQB: EQMEF | TSXV: EQTY
1:00 PMG Mining Ventures Corp.OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN
1:30 PMArizona Metals Corp.OTCQX: AZMCF | TSXV: AMC
2:00 PMMoneta Gold Inc.OTCQX: MEAUF | TSX: ME
2:30 PMFirst Mining Gold Corp.OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
3:00 PMChesapeake Gold Corp.OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG
3:30 PMKarora Resources Inc.OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
4:00 PMSouthern Silver Exploration Corp.OTCQX: SSVFF| TSXV: SSV
4:30 PMPacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

October 19th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMMcFarlane Lake Mining LimitedOTCQB: MLMLF | NEO: MLM
10:00 AMWallbridge Mining Company Ltd.OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
10:30 AM Nighthawk Gold Corp.OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK
11:00 AMGiga Metals Corp.OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
11:30 AMTesoro Gold Ltd.OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO
12:00 PM Element 29 Resources Inc.OTCQB: EMTRF | TSXV: ECU
12:30 PMSumma Silver Corp.OTCQX: SSVRF | TSXV: SSVR
1:00 PMEuro Manganese Inc.OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN
1:30 PMCulpeo Minerals Ltd.OTCQB: CPORF | ASX: CPO
2:00 PMNicola Mining Inc.OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM
2:30 PMQuébec Nickel Corp.OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
3:00 PMCypress Development Corp.OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP
3:30 PMFaraday Copper Corp.OTCQX: CPPKF | CSE: FDY
4:00 PMAvalon Advanced Materials Inc.OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
4:30 PM Azimut Exploration Inc.OTCQX: AZMTF | TSXV: AZM

October 20th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
10:30 AMElectra Battery Materials CorporationNasdaq: ELBM | TSXV: ELBM
11:30 AMWealth Minerals Ltd.OTCQB: WMLLF | TSXV: WML
12:00 PM Grid Metals Corp.OTCQB: MSMGF | TSXV: GRDM
12:30 PMKeynote Presentation: “The Sustainability Conundrum” Critical Materials Institute, by Jack Lifton
1:00 PMWorld Copper Ltd.OTCQX: WCUFF | TSXV: WCU
1:30 PMAmerican Rare Earths Ltd.OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR
2:00 PMInfinity Stone Ventures CorpOTCQB: GEMSF | CSE: GEMS
2:30 PMLithium Ionic Corp.OTCQB: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
3:00 PM Ecora Resources PLCOTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR

