Check Point Software Technologies Recognized by Forbes as World’s Leading Cybersecurity Employer

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, Forbes has named Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, to its list of the World’s Best Employers. With over 6,000 employees around the world, Check Point continues to be recognized as the world’s number one cybersecurity employer and praised for its strong company culture, gender equality and corporate social responsibility.



“Our people are our greatest asset in making the world a safer and more secure place,” said Yiftah Yoffe, Worldwide VP of Human Resources at Check Point Software Technologies. “Our whole company ethos is centered around organizations deserving the best security and we can only do that with the best people. We strive every day to foster a collaborative and innovative culture with commitment to gender equality, diversity and inclusion while positively impacting our local communities. It’s fantastic to have this recognized by Forbes.”

The Forbes World’s Best Employers 2022 list is based on independent surveys of 150,000 employees across 57 countries working for multinational companies and institutions. Surveyed by market research firm Statista, employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. Check Point moved up in this year’s IT, Internet, Software & Services category rankings to spot #19 versus #23 in 2021 and #33 in 2020, with spot #175 in the full list out of 800 organizations.

Rupal Hollenbeck, Chief Commercial Officer at Check Point, added, “We invest greatly in the training and development of our colleagues worldwide and have always been committed to their wellbeing. With the current global uncertainty and dialogue around the ‘great resignation’, it is especially meaningful for us to receive this recognition based on employee surveys.”

She continued: “As cyberattacks continue to threaten and damage individuals and organizations around the world, we are proud of our highly valued and committed employees who make the difference in designing and deploying innovative solutions.”

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is something that Check Point takes seriously. Not only does it promote core values of honest and ethical conduct, integrity, open communication, equal opportunity and diversity, but Check Point also takes an active part in helping to ensure the sustainability of the world’s resources and environment. It also runs special programs dedicated to developing the careers of its female employees and more than half of Check Point’s top executive management positions are held by women.

