Subsea 7 S.A. notification of major holdings

Luxembourg – 13 October 2022 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that, on 13 October 2022, Société Générale SA informed the Company that it recently crossed above, and subsequently below, the 5% threshold provided for by Luxembourg’s Transparency Law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities as amended (the “Transparency Law”).

On 10 October the total number of voting rights in the Company (attached to shares or through financial instruments) held by Société Générale SA was 15,009,859 representing 5.0% of the voting rights in the Company.

On 11 October the total number of voting rights in the Company (attached to shares or through financial instruments) held by Société Générale SA was 14,899,082 representing 4.97% of the voting rights in the Company.

The voting rights in the Company held by Société Générale SA were attached to shares and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Article 12 (1) (b) of the Transparency Law.

A copy of the notification received from Société Générale SA is available on the Subsea 7 website www.subsea7.com.

