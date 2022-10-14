Sinch announces changes to its Management Team

English Swedish

Stockholm, Sweden – October 14, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced changes in the management team and a reorganization of Business Unit Applications, which is reported as part of the Messaging segment.

Sean O’Neal appointed President of Business Unit SMB

Sean O’Neal joins as the new President of Business Unit SMB, which offers easy-to-use messaging solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Sean has a broad experience in technology and a proven ability to drive growth of cloud-based service offerings through online marketing. He joins Sinch from the role as General Manager at Onclusive, a leading American provider of PR Communication tools, which he joined in 2018. Prior to this, Sean has had senior management positions at Adaptly, Daily Mail and Sony, amongst others.

The recruitment of Sean O’Neal follows the announcement on August 31 that Paul Perrett, former President of SMB, would step down to spend more time with his family. Sean will join Sinch early 2023 and be based in the USA, SMB’s most rapidly growing market.

Brett Scorza appointed President of Business Unit Voice

Brett Scorza assumes the role of President, Business Unit Voice, starting December 15, 2022. The appointment follows current President Ed O’Hara’s decision to retire. Brett Scorza is currently Chief Information Officer in Business Unit Voice with responsibility for sales, products, development and IT.

Brett joined Sinch in 2021 through the acquisition of Inteliquent, which he joined in 2004. He played a key role in establishing Inteliquent as the largest independent voice communications provider in the United States, and he now oversees Sinch’s continued focus on improving and expanding its voice services.

Reorganization of Business Unit Applications

In order to focus the company’s investments on Conversational Messaging, better utilize groupwide assets and reduce cost, Sinch has decided to reorganize Business Unit Applications. Enterprise-grade offerings and professional services will be organized closer to regional sales teams, whereas self-service products targeting mid-market customers will be more closely aligned to product development in Business Unit SMB. As a consequence of these changes, Eduardo Henrique, who today serves as President of Business Unit Applications, has decided to step down from his position to pursue opportunities outside Sinch.

The Applications Business Unit currently contributes around 5 percent of Sinch’s gross profit. With the changes outlined above, the number of business units in Sinch is reduced from five to four. Since the Applications business is already reported as part of the Messaging segment, Sinch’s external reporting is not affected.

“I would like to take the opportunity to welcome Sean and Brett to the Sinch management team. They will both lead Business Units with a strong track-record of profitability and growth, and I look forward to continuing the journey together with them”, commented Johan Hedberg, interim CEO of Sinch.

“I would also like to thank Paul, Ed and Eduardo for their great contributions to Sinch and the companies we have acquired over the past years. They have helped us establish a leading position with SMBs, build out the strongest voice network in the US, and drive innovation together with some of our most valued customers – achievements which we will benefit from for many years to come”.

The Sinch Management Team will now include:

Johan Hedberg, interim CEO

Anders Olin, President Enterprise & Messaging

Brett Scorza, President Voice

Sean O’Neal, President SMB

Will Conway, President, Developer & Email

Christina Raaschou, Chief Human Resources Officer

Jonas Lindeborg, Chief Technology Officer

Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer

Julie Rassat, Chief Integration and Transformation Officer

Roshan Saldanha, Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer

Please also see the separate press release regarding Sinch’s cost reduction program, which is published alongside this release.

Sinch is currently in the silent period preceding the third quarter report on November 2. Questions will therefore be answered at the webcast which will take place November 2 at 14.00 CET.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

Attachment