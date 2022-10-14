Sinch provides further details about its cost reduction program

English Swedish

Stockholm, Sweden – October 14, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today provides further details about the expected savings and costs related to its previously communicated cost reduction program.

The program was announced in connection with the results for the second quarter 2022 and launched to safeguard financial performance and ensure that Sinch meets the financial target to grow Adjusted EBITDA per share by 20 percent per year.

The objective of the program is to reduce operating expenses in the Messaging segment and central functions and achieve total gross savings of at least SEK 300 million on an annual basis.

Gains from the program will be realized gradually. A third of the savings are expected to be achieved from Q1 2023 and the full effect of the program is expected to be realized from Q3 2023.

Savings will be achieved through a combination of reduced consultancy costs, lowered non-personnel related expenses as well as staff reductions. Staff reductions will materialize both through natural attrition and through notices of employment termination in several geographical locations. All in all, some 150 people are given notice.

Total restructuring costs, mainly relating to the staff reductions, are estimated to around SEK 120 million, most of which will impact results for the fourth quarter as a one-time charge.

Please also see the separate press release regarding changes in the management team and reorganization of Business Unit Applications, which is published alongside this release.

Sinch is currently in the silent period preceding the third quarter report on November 2. Questions will therefore be answered at the webcast which will take place November 2 at 14.00 CET.

