The Worldwide Gamification Industry is Expected to Reach $95.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gamification Market By Component, By Deployment Model, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the gamification market was valued at $9.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $95.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Gamification is adding game mechanics into nongame environments, such as websites, online community, learning management system, or business intranet to increase participation. The goal of gamification is to engage with consumers, employees, and partners to inspire collaborate, share, and interact. It works by providing audiences with proactive directives and feedback through game mechanics and game dynamics added to online platforms that lead to accomplishments of business goals and objectives.



Rewards and recognition to employees for their performance to boost employee engagement and lucrative offers for customers and consumers boost growth of the global gamification market. In addition, gamification yields higher ROI positively impacts the growth of the market. However, complexities in developing gamification application and short lifecycle of gamification hinders the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of AI for processing and showing personalized results is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The gamification market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is divided into solution and service. Depending on deployment model, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

As per the enterprise size, it is studied across large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By application, it is fragmented into marketing, sales, support, product development, human resource, and others. By industry vertical, it is fragmented into retail, education, IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key players that operate in the gamification market are Ambition, Axonify Inc., Bunchball Inc., callidus Software Inc., Cognizant Technology Solution Corp, Cut-e GmbH, G-Cube, Iactionable Inc, Microsoft Corporation, and MPS Interactive Systems Limited.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global gamification market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global gamification market trends is provided in the report.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

Quantitative gamification market analysis from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: GAMIFICATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Service

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: GAMIFICATION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 On Premise

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: GAMIFICATION MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 SMEs

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: GAMIFICATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Marketing

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Sales

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Support

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Product Development

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

7.6 Human Resource

7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3 Market analysis by country

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: GAMIFICATION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Market size and forecast

8.2 Retail

8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3 Market analysis by country

8.3 Education

8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3 Market analysis by country

8.4 IT and telecom

8.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3 Market analysis by country

8.5 BFSI

8.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.3 Market analysis by country

8.6 Manufacturing

8.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.6.3 Market analysis by country

8.7 Media and Entertainment

8.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.7.3 Market analysis by country

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.8.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 9: GAMIFICATION MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Top winning strategies

10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.5. Competitive Heatmap

10.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 Microsoft Corporation

11.1.1 Company overview

11.1.2 Company snapshot

11.1.3 Operating business segments

11.1.4 Product portfolio

11.1.5 Business performance

11.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.2 MPS Interactive Systems Limited

11.2.1 Company overview

11.2.2 Company snapshot

11.2.3 Operating business segments

11.2.4 Product portfolio

11.2.5 Business performance

11.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.3 Ambition

11.3.1 Company overview

11.3.2 Company snapshot

11.3.3 Operating business segments

11.3.4 Product portfolio

11.3.5 Business performance

11.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.4 Aon plc.

11.4.1 Company overview

11.4.2 Company snapshot

11.4.3 Operating business segments

11.4.4 Product portfolio

11.4.5 Business performance

11.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.5 Axonify Inc.

11.5.1 Company overview

11.5.2 Company snapshot

11.5.3 Operating business segments

11.5.4 Product portfolio

11.5.5 Business performance

11.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.6 BI WORLDWIDE (Bunchball Inc.)

11.6.1 Company overview

11.6.2 Company snapshot

11.6.3 Operating business segments

11.6.4 Product portfolio

11.6.5 Business performance

11.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.7 Callidus Software Inc. (SAP SE)

11.7.1 Company overview

11.7.2 Company snapshot

11.7.3 Operating business segments

11.7.4 Product portfolio

11.7.5 Business performance

11.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.8 Cognizant

11.8.1 Company overview

11.8.2 Company snapshot

11.8.3 Operating business segments

11.8.4 Product portfolio

11.8.5 Business performance

11.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.9 G-Cube

11.9.1 Company overview

11.9.2 Company snapshot

11.9.3 Operating business segments

11.9.4 Product portfolio

11.9.5 Business performance

11.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.10 IActionable

11.10.1 Company overview

11.10.2 Company snapshot

11.10.3 Operating business segments

11.10.4 Product portfolio

11.10.5 Business performance

11.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments



