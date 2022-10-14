Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 18th

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCQX:SGSVF) (TSX:SBB), based in Vancouver BC focused on developing the high-grade Goose Gold Mine at its Back River Gold District in Nunavut, Canada today announced that Bruce McLeod, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 18, 2022.



DATE: October 18, 2022

TIME: 11:00am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 18/19

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Goose is the Company’s first mine on the Back River Gold Project

Goose is permitted, financed, and has social license

The project is significantly advanced through logistics, civil works and procurement

A positive construction decision was recently made

First gold scheduled for Q1 2025



About Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is an emerging gold mining company that owns 100% of the district scale, advanced, high grade Back River Gold District in Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina filed an Updated Feasibility Study (the “UFS”) on its first mine on the district, the Goose Mine, which presents a project that will produce ~223,000 ounces of gold a year (first five years average of 287,000 ounces a year with peak production of 312,000 ounces in year three) for ~15 years with a rapid payback of 2.3 years, with a post-tax IRR of ~28% and NPV5% of C$1.1B at a gold price of $1,600 USD. See “National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical Report – 2021 Updated Feasibility Study for the Goose Project at the Back River Gold District, Nunavut, Canada” dated March 3, 2021.

The Project has received all major permits and authorizations for construction and operations and has recently made a formal construction decision.

The Company has arranged a comprehensive project financing package comprised of:

A US$425 million senior secured debt facility, gold prepay and stream package with Orion Mine Finance and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.; and

US$221 million in equity including Zhaojin’s participation.

The Company is also very committed to its Inuit stakeholders, with Inuit employment and opportunities a focus. The Company has signed a 20-year renewable land use agreement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association and has committed to various sustainability initiatives under the agreement.

The Company continues to advance exploration and project optimization, including advancing the planned plant expansion to 4,000 tpd from Year two to initial startup.

