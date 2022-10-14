Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 12, 2022, the Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.28 per share of the Company’s Common Stock and $0.21 per share of the Company’s Class B Stock.



The dividends declared will be payable on November 25, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2022. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974 and has increased dividends annually for nineteen consecutive years.

Oil-Dri expects to release earnings for its first quarter of fiscal 2023 after the close of the U.S. stock market on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Oil-Dri will host its first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings discussion and its Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually via a live webcast on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 9:30 am Central Time. The record date for voting eligibility at the Annual Meeting was Monday, October 10, 2022.

Participation details will be communicated via web alert approximately one week prior to the webcast and posted on our website’s Events page.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Category: Dividends