Mendus AB: Mendus to report positive clinical and preclinical data in ovarian cancer at the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology 2022 Congress

RESULTS UNDERPIN DCP-001’S POTENTIAL AS A NOVEL MAINTENANCE AND INTERVENTIONAL THERAPY IN A MAJOR SOLID TUMOR INDICATION



Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced the upcoming presentation of first clinical data from the ongoing ALISON Phase I trial evaluating safety and feasibility of its maintenance immunotherapy product candidate DCP-001 in ovarian cancer.

The data will be presented in an oral poster presentation on Thursday, October 27th, 2022, at 2:50 pm CET at the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) 2022 Congress by Mendus’ collaboration partner, the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University Medical Centre Groningen, The Netherlands. The abstract regarding the data is available on the ESGO website.

The initial data demonstrates that DCP-001 was safe and well-tolerated, confirming the benign safety profile of DCP-001 observed in multiple completed and ongoing clinical trials. This supports its suitability as a maintenance therapy and justifies continued development of this novel immunotherapy concept in ovarian cancer, the deadliest gynaecological cancer due to its high recurrence rate.

The presentation at the ESGO Congress will also include new preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic effects of combining DCP-001 vaccination with intratumoral immune priming. This novel therapeutic strategy of combining local and systemic intervention benefits from Mendus’ unique expertise in both areas and resulted in a very potent suppression of tumor growth, including complete tumor regressions in a humanized mouse model for ovarian cancer.

“The upcoming presentation at ESGO 2022 has significant relevance for Mendus in several ways. First, the ALISON study is an important step towards exploring solid tumor indications with DCP-001 and the potential development of a novel immunotherapy option in ovarian cancer. Secondly, we are for the first time demonstrating the benefits of combining vaccination and intratumoral priming, providing the basis for potential novel therapeutic approaches”, commented Erik Manting, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Mendus. “While we are awaiting key survival data updates of the ADVANCE II trial in AML in Q4, we also look forward to reporting additional data in the coming months from our ovarian cancer program, including immunomonitoring data investigating the immune responses by ovarian cancer patients following administration of DCP-001.”





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

