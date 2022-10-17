Large Southwestern US Auto Group Selects BIO-key's Cloud-Based PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Platform to Safeguard Consumer Financial Data

WALL, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced that a large auto group in the Southwestern US, which supports multiple dealerships, has selected its PortalGuard® IDaaS platform to protect its critical corporate data. PortalGuard will enable the auto group to meet its cybersecurity compliance requirements related to the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) Safeguards Rule that mandates the protection of consumer financial information, strengthen access security with multi-factor authentication (MFA), and improve user satisfaction and productivity by eliminating password fatigue.



The auto group sought a new IAM solution to support FTC compliance requirements for data protection by strengthening access security with MFA. The FTC's updated Safeguards Rule requires non-banking financial institutions, such as mortgage brokers, motor vehicle dealers, and payday lenders to develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive security system to keep their customers' information safe. BIO-key's PortalGuard IDaaS platform enables companies to provide comprehensive IAM capabilities and robust MFA methods to strengthen their overall security posture and ensure compliance with government regulations.

"We assist financial institutions and other entities in protecting their sensitive consumer data from cyberattacks and meeting compliance rules," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "Companies are seeking flexible vendor solutions to help them with their strategic security initiatives, including implementing highly scalable and redundant solutions. BIO-key's PortalGuard IDaaS has flexible IAM options, such as MFA or Single Sign-On across applications, that also significantly improve the user experience while strengthening log-in security for accessing enterprise software and data."

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

