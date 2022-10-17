Nighthawk Gold Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 19th

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nighthawk Gold Corp. (“Nighthawk” or the “Company”)(TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF), based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, focused on gold exploration and development of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories, today announced that Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 19th, 2022.



DATE: October 19th, 2022 TIME: 10:30 am EST LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Recent Company News Releases

March 8, 2022 news release – Nighthawk Gold Reports Substantial Expansion of 121% in the Indicated Category and 1,400% in the Inferred Category in Pit-Constrained Mineral Resource Ounces; Re-Envisioning the District as a Potential Large-Scale Open-Pit Project 1

September 1, 2022 news release – Nighthawk Gold Reports 2.91 g/t Au over 54.35 metres at the 24/27 Deposit and 3.02 g/t Au over 20.25 metres at the Grizzly Bear Deposit within the Colomac Centre Area

September 7, 2022 news release – Nighthawk Gold Reports 271.40 g/t Au over 1.0 metre, 1.51 g/t Au over 70.75 metres, and 7.57 g/t Au over 9.50 metres at the Colomac Main

September 12, 2022 news release – Nighthawk Gold Announces Formation of New Wholly-Owned Royalty Company to Potentially Unlock Value for Shareholders

About Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of more than 930 km2 of district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Gold Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. The Company is advancing several highly prospective exploration targets. The Colomac Gold Project currently has a Mineral Resource Estimate of 58.2 million tonnes grading 1.44 g/t Au for 2.69 million ounces in the Indicated category and 19.7 million tonnes grading 2.10 g/t Au for 1.33 million ounces in the Inferred category.1 Nighthawk’s experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards demonstrating the economic viability of its assets and rapidly advancing its projects towards a development decision.

1 For more information on the Mineral Resource Estimate (“2022 MRE”) please refer to the March 8, 2022 news release and in the Company’s NI 43-101 technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Update of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Indin Lake Gold Property, Northwest Territories, Canada” and dated March 31, 2022 (“Technical Report”), which is available on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.nighthawkgold.com. John McBride, Vice President of Exploration of Nighthawk, who is the “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.