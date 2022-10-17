AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR, OTCQB: CDCLF, FSE: 3ZQ0) (“Ayurcann” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that it has fulfilled its first shipment of pre-rolled products to the Ontario Cannabis Store (the “OCS Shipment”). The OCS Shipment marks the entry of Ayurcann into the Canadian cannabis flower segment.



The Company has also been working with provincial boards across the country, overseeing retail sales and distributions of cannabis in each Canadian province and territory, and has been rewarded with new stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). New SKUs will provide high potency flower, distillate vapes, concentrates and tinctures.

Early Warning Disclosure

On October 17, 2022, the Company settled debt owing to 2388765 Ontario Inc. (“238”) and IIPAC Inc. (“IIPAC”) in the amount of $60,000 (the “Transaction”). As part of the Transaction, 238 and IIPAC each converted $30,000 of their respective debt owed by the Company into 475,435 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”), at a deemed price of $0.0631 per Common Share. The Common Shares issued in connection with the Transaction are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, 238, together with its joint actor (Igal Sudman), beneficially owned an aggregate of 26,419,989 Common Shares (of which 12,487,887 Common Shares were owned by 238 directly and 13,932,102 Common Shares were owned by its joint actor), representing approximately 17.12% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis. IIPAC, together with its joint actor (Roman Buzaker), beneficially owned an aggregate of 26,127,707 Common Shares (of which 12,487,887 Common Shares were owned directly by IIPAC and 13,639,820 Common Shares were owned by its joint actor), representing approximately 16.93% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and partially diluted basis.

Following the completion of the Transaction, 238, together with its joint actor, now has ownership and control over an aggregate of 26,895,424 Common Shares (of which 12,963,322 Common Shares are owned directly by 238 and 13,932,102 Common Shares are owned by its joint actor), representing approximately 17.43% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and partially diluted basis. IIPAC, together with its joint actor, now has ownership and control over an aggregate of 26,603,142 Common Shares (of which 12,963,322 Common Shares are owned directly by IIPAC and 13,639,820 Common Shares are owned by its joint actor), representing approximately 17.24% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and partially diluted basis.

Mr. Sudman and Mr. Buzaker each most recently filed an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids on March 26, 2021 (collectively, the “Prior EWRs”). Since then, the Company has issued Common Shares in a variety of transactions, which has resulted in each of 238, together with its joint actor, and IIPAC, together with its joint actor, holdings decreasing by more than 2%. As at the date of the Prior EWRs, 238 and IIPAC directly, or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, respectively, 23,816,919 Common Shares and 23,144,624 Common Shares, representing, respectively, 23.59% and 22.92% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares acquired pursuant to the Transaction were acquired by each of 238 and IIPAC for investment purposes, and depending on market and other conditions, each of 238 and IIPAC, may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their respective ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

An early warning report pursuant to the requirements of applicable securities laws will be issued by each of 238 and IIPAC, separately, and will be posted to SEDAR at www.sedar.com and available on request at the number and addresses below. For further information, including a copy of the early warning reports required under applicable Canadian securities laws to be filed by each of 238 and IIPAC as a result of the Transaction, please contact Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer, at 905-492-3322 or Roman Buzaker, Chief Financial Officer, at 905-492-3322. For the purposes of this notice, the address of 238 and IIPAC is 1080 Brock Road, Unit 6, Pickering, Ontario L1W 3H3.

The head office of the Company is located at 1080 Brock Road, Unit 6, Pickering, ON L1W 3H3.



About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider focusing on providing and creating custom processes and pharma-grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services, including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

