World Wound Care Markets Report 2022-2027 - Strategic Developments in Asia-Pacific & Growth Potential of Emerging Countries

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Film, Hydrocolloid, Collagen), Devices (NPWT, Assessment, Debridement), Graft, Matrix, Suture, Stapler), Wound(DFUs, Trauma, Surgical, Burn), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wound care market is projected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2027 from USD 20.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4%

Market growth is driven by factors such as increase in traumatic injuries, increased in number of surgical wounds and increased spendings on traumatic wound management. On the other hand, challenges associated with wound care product validation and shortage of skilled professionals are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.



The advanced wound care products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market, by product, during the forecast period



The wound care market is segmented into advanced wound care products, surgical wound care products and traditional wound care products. In 2021, the advanced wound care products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market. Increasing incidence of traumatic and surgical wounds are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



The diabetic foot ulcers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market, by wound type, during the forecast period



The wound care market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers and burns & other wounds based on wound type.

In 2021, the diabetic foot ulcers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market. Rising technological advancements In the development of cancer biomarkers and increasing incidence of diabetes and other health conditions are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.



Hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest share



Based on end users, the wound care market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, long-term patient care, home care settings and other end users. In 2021, the home care settings segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the increasing focus on surgical wounds.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in wound care market



The global wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising focus on decreasing the surgical wounds and increased focus on traumatic wound management are driving the growth of the wound care market in this region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 308 Published June 2022 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $ 20.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $ 27.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Prevalence of Diseases & Health Conditions That Affect Wound Healing Capabilities to Drive the Market Growth

The Advanced Wound Care Products Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Surgical & Traumatic Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

The Hospitals and Clinics Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Diseases & Health Conditions That Affect Wound Healing Capabilities

Growing Geriatric Population

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide

Rising Expenditure on Chronic Wounds

Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries

Rising Cases of Traumatic Injuries

Prevalence of Road Accidents

Technological Advancements in Wound Care Products

Rising Use of Regenerative Medicine for Wound Management

Restraints

High Costs of Advanced Wound Care Products

Risks Associated with the Use of Advanced Wound Care Products

Opportunities

Growth Potential of Emerging Countries

Strategic Developments in the Asia-Pacific Region

Trends

Acquisitions by Leading Companies in the Market

Rising Focus on Expanding Current Technologies and Launching Novel Products

Smart Wound Dressings for Minimum Invasiveness

Crab Shell Bandages

Color-Changing Dressings

Integration of Nanotechnology in Advanced Wound Care Products

Novel Wound Assessment & Measurement Devices

Case Studies

Case Study: Tielle Essential Silicone Foam Dressings Used in a Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer on the Right Foot

Company Profiles

Key Players

3M Company

Cardinal Health

Medtronic plc

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Smith & Nephew plc

Molnlycke Health Care Ab

Paul Hartmann Ag

Convatec Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Coloplast A/S

Mimedx Group, Inc.

BioventUS

Other Players

Ethicon, Inc.

Deroyal Industries

Kerecis

Acell

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co Kg.

Medela Ag

Talley Group

Welcare Industries Spa

Wuhan Vsd Medical Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Pensar Medical

Haromed Bv

Dermarite Industries LLC

Medline Industris, Inc.

Advancis Medical LLC

Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytoiro

Attachment