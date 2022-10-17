World Wound Care Markets Report 2022-2027 - Strategic Developments in Asia-Pacific & Growth Potential of Emerging Countries

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Film, Hydrocolloid, Collagen), Devices (NPWT, Assessment, Debridement), Graft, Matrix, Suture, Stapler), Wound(DFUs, Trauma, Surgical, Burn), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wound care market is projected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2027 from USD 20.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4%
Market growth is driven by factors such as increase in traumatic injuries, increased in number of surgical wounds and increased spendings on traumatic wound management. On the other hand, challenges associated with wound care product validation and shortage of skilled professionals are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.
The advanced wound care products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market, by product, during the forecast period
The wound care market is segmented into advanced wound care products, surgical wound care products and traditional wound care products. In 2021, the advanced wound care products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market. Increasing incidence of traumatic and surgical wounds are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.
The diabetic foot ulcers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market, by wound type, during the forecast period
The wound care market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers and burns & other wounds based on wound type.
In 2021, the diabetic foot ulcers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market. Rising technological advancements In the development of cancer biomarkers and increasing incidence of diabetes and other health conditions are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
Hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest share
Based on end users, the wound care market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, long-term patient care, home care settings and other end users. In 2021, the home care settings segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the increasing focus on surgical wounds.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in wound care market
The global wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising focus on decreasing the surgical wounds and increased focus on traumatic wound management are driving the growth of the wound care market in this region.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|308
|Published
|June 2022
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$ 20.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$ 27.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Growing Prevalence of Diseases & Health Conditions That Affect Wound Healing Capabilities to Drive the Market Growth
- The Advanced Wound Care Products Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
- Surgical & Traumatic Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
- The Hospitals and Clinics Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
- The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Prevalence of Diseases & Health Conditions That Affect Wound Healing Capabilities
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Rising Prevalence of Diabetes
- Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide
- Rising Expenditure on Chronic Wounds
- Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries
- Rising Cases of Traumatic Injuries
- Prevalence of Road Accidents
- Technological Advancements in Wound Care Products
- Rising Use of Regenerative Medicine for Wound Management
Restraints
- High Costs of Advanced Wound Care Products
- Risks Associated with the Use of Advanced Wound Care Products
Opportunities
- Growth Potential of Emerging Countries
- Strategic Developments in the Asia-Pacific Region
Trends
- Acquisitions by Leading Companies in the Market
- Rising Focus on Expanding Current Technologies and Launching Novel Products
- Smart Wound Dressings for Minimum Invasiveness
- Crab Shell Bandages
- Color-Changing Dressings
- Integration of Nanotechnology in Advanced Wound Care Products
- Novel Wound Assessment & Measurement Devices
Case Studies
- Case Study: Tielle Essential Silicone Foam Dressings Used in a Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer on the Right Foot
Company Profiles
Key Players
- 3M Company
- Cardinal Health
- Medtronic plc
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Molnlycke Health Care Ab
- Paul Hartmann Ag
- Convatec Group
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
- Coloplast A/S
- Mimedx Group, Inc.
- BioventUS
Other Players
- Ethicon, Inc.
- Deroyal Industries
- Kerecis
- Acell
- Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co Kg.
- Medela Ag
- Talley Group
- Welcare Industries Spa
- Wuhan Vsd Medical Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
- Pensar Medical
- Haromed Bv
- Dermarite Industries LLC
- Medline Industris, Inc.
- Advancis Medical LLC
- Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
