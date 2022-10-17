Aware Puts Law Enforcement Back in Control at 2022 IACP Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, will be bringing its AwareABIS family of products to this year’s International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference. Taking place from October 15-18 in Dallas, TX, the 2022 IACP Conference provides an ideal environment to demonstrate Aware’s commitment to providing unmatched solutions for law enforcement communities of any size.



“Aware has always sought to deliver top-of-the-line solutions for the law enforcement community and our family of ABIS products is no exception,” said director of law enforcement at Aware, Danny Failla. “Together, AwareABIS and AFIX Tracker offer an accurate and reliable ABIS platform that firmly puts the customer in control of its data and configurability. Available for both small-to-large communities, and with a high degree of flexibility included, AwareABIS and AFIX Tracker can truly be matched to your law enforcement needs.”

AwareABIS™ is an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) that offers the best technology, at the best value, with the lowest risk. Featuring support for fingerprint, face and iris modalities, AwareABIS is designed and configured for either small, medium, or large-scale law enforcement communities. Highly accessible and flexible, AwareABIS provides law enforcement communities with the comprehensive reporting tools, examiner-focused user interface, open integration, customer data ownership and multi-modality support they have long demanded.

AFIX Tracker® is an Aware ABIS offering specifically suited for law enforcement in small to moderate sized communities. Supporting fingerprint, face, and latent print identification, AFIX Tracker is designed for a broad range of federal, state and local law enforcement use cases. These applications include crime scene investigation, determination of friend from foe, improved security, visitor identification, or to help educate the next generation of biometric investigators. AFIX Tracker is also interconnected with AwareABIS, allowing users to switch between the platforms in either direction seamlessly depending on the need.

Aware will be showcasing the features and benefits of both AwareABIS and AFIX Tracker at booth 3907. These features include:

Open integration: Leverage existing systems and infrastructure instead of replacing them.

Customer data ownership: Control of non-proprietary biometric data is in the hands of the customer.

Comprehensive reporting tools: Compelling reporting functionality reduces report generation time and risk.

Examiner-focused user interface: Simple and intuitive interfaces to increase productivity.

Accommodates new biometrics: Add new biometric identifiers such as face and voice easily, without software replacement.



About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

