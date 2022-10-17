FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), October 17, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 10/10/2022 12,530 189.3707 2,372,814.87 6,799 182.2332 1,239,003.53 1,277,718.39 19,329 188.8630 3,650,533.26 11/10/2022 12,625 188.0463 2,374,084.54 - - - - 12,625 188.0463 2,374,084.54 12/10/2022 12,525 189.5252 2,373,803.13 - - - - 12,525 189.5252 2,373,803.13 13/10/2022 12,700 186.7871 2,372,196.17 6,486 182.9579 1,186,664.94 1,218,466.93 19,186 187.1502 3,590,663.10 14/10/2022 12,620 188.0513 2,373,207.41 - - - - 12,620 188.0513 2,373,207.41 63,000 188.3509 11,866,106.12 13,285 182.5870 2,425,668.47 2,496,185.32 76,285 188.2715 14,362,291.44 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till October 14, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 93,891,543.15 for No. 486,617 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 19,368,214.33 (Euro 19,686,561.33*) for No. 101,968 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of October 14, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,653,695 common shares equal to 4.53% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

