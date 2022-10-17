UNCF Expands Collaboration with Toyota

Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supporting students through their academic journey and improving their career readiness are the focus of a new collaboration between UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and Toyota.

The program—UNCF Toyota Scholars—seeks to encourage and support college success and completion for high achieving HBCU students majoring in STEM and business, while preparing them for career opportunities at Toyota.

Backed by a $2 million grant, the program offers scholarships, career-readiness training, internship opportunities and other tools for success.

“This new professional development initiative fuels UNCF’s ability to move the needle further for deserving, talented students who want to earn degrees and achieve a career opportunity,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. “UNCF Toyota Scholars takes our more than three-decade partnership to the next level.”

Each year, UNCF Toyota Scholars is expected to award 56 scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $7,500, and engage more than 75 underrepresented minority students classified as sophomores or juniors. In addition, paid summer internship opportunities will be made available annually at Toyota.

“The UNCF Toyota Scholars program is about moving beyond scholarships through active involvement in career readiness and on the job training initiatives,” said Alva Adams-Mason, Group Manager, Toyota Social Innovation. “Through this effort we hope to connect the next generation of STEM talent to careers at Toyota as we evolve to a mobility company.”

How to Apply

There are opportunities for students to apply annually in two phases to participate in the program.

The process to submit applications under phase one has launched. The deadline to receive applications is Dec. 7, 2022.

The application submission process for phase two opens Oct. 26, 2022 and closes Jan. 24, 2023.

Those applicants who are not selected in phases one or two of the program will still have an opportunity to become UNCF Toyota Scholars and participate in the program at a later date.

Applicant Eligibility

To qualify for UNCF Toyota Scholars, students:

Must be enrolled full-time at an accredited four-year public or private HBCU.

Must have a declared major or interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) or business.

Must have a minimum 2.75 GPA.

Must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Applicants who meet eligibility criteria to be a UNCF Toyota Scholar will receive access to career-building opportunities offered at “Toyota Day” summits, the UNCF Student Leadership Conference, and a virtual case competition, where teams of up to four Toyota Scholars compete to analyze and solve a business challenge developed and judged by Toyota.

To learn more, visit UNCF.org/ToyotaScholars.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.