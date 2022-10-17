Global PR Hub Expanded To Dubai, Gearing Up For Marketing & Communications Activities In Blockchain Industry

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During four days of the 42nd edition of Gitex Global 2022, Global PR Hub, the integrated marketing agency based in Southeast Asia, celebrated the grand opening of its Dubai branch office on October 14. This promises new opportunities for business partnerships, investments, branding and media activities in one of the fastest-growing world centers of digital technology. On the same date, it also signed the MOU with Dubai – based Y3 Ventures.



Global PR Hub is one of the few agencies with operation teams in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam to cover 360 - degree communications activities in the APAC region. With its strength in branding and communications, the agency worked with numerous enterprises and start-ups to help them gain domestic and international news coverage with curated stories and messages. Expanding its footprint to Dubai, it would continue delivering total communications solutions to all clients.





The Middle East is witnessing a boom in technology, media, and the economy, with flourishing business opportunities at its heart. Dubai is stepping up as a global hub of cutting-edge technology, especially in blockchain, Metaverse, NFT, and web3 disruption. Earlier this year, the city revealed its Dubai Metaverse Strategy, which is expected to attract over 1,000 enterprises in the metaverse, AI, and blockchain and create 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030. This means a solid commitment to the metaverse vision and aiming to be in the top 10 metaverse economies.



At the same time, newly established and upscaling blockchain projects will look for a breakthrough in investment and funding from pioneering markets like Dubai. A blend of local and international media coverage and comprehensive communications activities would be among the vital strategies to raise awareness, establish community, strengthen branding, and push promotion. Understanding the potential of high-technology and blockchain projects in transforming life, Global PR Hub looks to be a bridge between them and the world. "Gitex Global is one of the most influential events for the tech sector, and we are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Y3 Ventures on this occasion,” said Mai Anh Le, Global PR Hub's Regional Country Manager. "We wanted to take the metaverse closer to everyone this year, building the bridges and ensuring all enterprises can experience the different advancements that come together at our partnerships."

Mai Anh Le added: "Dubai is one of the leading cities in digital transformation with solutions that can empower businesses, governments, and individuals to build the next digital frontier. Global PR Hub decided to grasp this precious opportunity to join new groundbreaking projects, especially in Dubai, so that the world would know such potential initiatives."

