New York, USA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rich Insights into the Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Clinical Trial Analysis Featuring 40+ Companies and Therapies | DelveInsight

Metastasis is the leading cause of cancer-related treatment failure and cancer-related deaths. The rising occurrence of metastatic urothelial carcinoma and increasing research and development activities are the factors driving the market for metastatic urothelial carcinoma. There are several companies developing potential therapies, including Ectin Research AG, 4D pharma plc, Lurbinectedin, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline metastatic urothelial carcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the metastatic urothelial carcinoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s metastatic urothelial carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 35+ active players working to develop 40+ pipeline therapies for metastatic urothelial carcinoma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for metastatic urothelial carcinoma treatment. Key metastatic urothelial carcinoma companies such as Ectin Research AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc, Seagen Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Advaxis, Inc., 4D pharma plc, Taiho Oncology, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Exelixis, AstraZeneca, Incyte Corporation, IO Biotech, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Ectin Research AB, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Bayer, Nurix Therapeutics, Ikena Oncology, XNK Therapeutics AB, Nektar Therapeutics, Tyra Biosciences, Inc., ALX Oncology, Scholar Rock, Inc., Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., and others are evaluating new drugs for metastatic urothelial carcinoma to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for metastatic urothelial carcinoma to improve the treatment landscape. Promising metastatic urothelial carcinoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include MFA 370, XL 092, Lurbinectedin, Ramucirumab, AGS15E, Ipilimumab, MRG002, ADXS-NEO, Cabozantinib, MRx0518, Futibatinib, MRG002, Cabozantinib, Tremelimumab, 4D pharma plc, AZD6738, MRx0518, Retifanlimab, IO102-IO103, Lurbinectedin, MFA-370, ABSK-091, INO-5401, Erdafitinib, DSP-7888, Rogaratinib, NX-1607, IK-175, Disitamab Vedotin, NKTR-255, TYRA-300, SRK-181, Vopratelimab, and others.

and others. In June 2022 , XNK Therapeutics AB a nnounced it is initiating a program targeting urothelial cancer, the most common form of bladder cancer. The company will collaborate with the Karolinska University Hospital to initially evaluate XNK’s autologous NK cell product , alone and in combination with existing treatment, on tumor cells from patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer with the goal to take this further into a clinical trial.

, nnounced it is initiating a program targeting urothelial cancer, the most common form of bladder cancer. The company with the to initially evaluate , alone and in combination with existing treatment, on tumor cells from patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer with the goal to take this further into a clinical trial. In April 2022 , Astellas Pharma Inc. and Seagen Inc. announced that the European Commission (EC) had approved PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have previously received platinum-containing chemotherapy and a PD-1/L1 inhibitor. The EC approval is supported by data from the global phase III EV-301 trial that demonstrated an overall survival (OS) benefit compared with chemotherapy.

, announced that the had as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have previously received platinum-containing chemotherapy and a PD-1/L1 inhibitor. The EC approval is supported by data from the global phase III EV-301 trial that demonstrated an overall survival (OS) benefit compared with chemotherapy. In July 2022 , the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared TYRA to proceed with its Phase I/II SURF301 clinical study of TYRA-300 under its Investigational New Drug application (IND) , in patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma of the bladder and urinary tract.

, the cleared TYRA to proceed with its Phase I/II SURF301 clinical study of under its , in patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma of the bladder and urinary tract. In June 2022, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., announced clinical program updates for its lead program, evorpacept, a next generation CD47 blocker. ALX Oncology will initiate a new clinical study, ASPEN-07, to investigate evorpacept in combination with an antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”), PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv), for the treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma (“UC”) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The metastatic urothelial carcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage metastatic urothelial carcinoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the metastatic urothelial carcinoma clinical trial landscape.

Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Overview

Urothelial carcinoma is the sixth most common cancer in the United States. These cancers begin in the urothelial cells that line the bladder's interior. Urothelial cells also line other parts of the urinary tract, including the renal pelvis (the part of the kidney that connects to the ureter), the ureters, and the urethra. Common metastatic urothelial cancer symptoms may include urine pain or burning and a change in urinary habits. This can include frequent urination or the need to urinate but being unable to do so.

Systemic chemotherapy is the standard approach for the initial metastatic urothelial carcinoma treatment of patients with inoperable locally advanced or metastatic urothelial malignancies. Despite high initial response rates, the median survival with multiagent chemotherapy is about 15 months. While this is better than the estimated six-month survival rate with the metastatic disease before the development of modern chemotherapy regimens, the 5-year metastatic urothelial carcinoma survival rate with modern regimens is around 15%.





A snapshot of the Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Lurbinectedin Jazz Pharmaceuticals Phase II Alkylating agents; DNA damage stimulants Intravenous MRG002 Shanghai Miracogen Inc. Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous MRx0518 4D pharma plc Phase II Bacteria replacements; NF-kappa B modulators; Toll-like receptor 5 agonists Oral Cabozantinib Exelixis Phase II Axl receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c met inhibitors Oral MFA 370 Ectin Research AG Phase I/II NA Oral TYRA-300 Tyra Biosciences, Inc Phase I/II Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral IK-175 Ikena Oncology Phase I Aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonists Oral ALX 148 ALX Oncology Preclinical CD47 antigen inhibitors; Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Dendritic cell stimulants; Phagocyte stimulants Intravenous

Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The metastatic urothelial carcinoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of metastatic urothelial carcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Alkylating agents; DNA damage stimulants, CD47 antigen inhibitors; Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Dendritic cell stimulants; Phagocyte stimulants, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants.

Alkylating agents; DNA damage stimulants, CD47 antigen inhibitors; Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Dendritic cell stimulants; Phagocyte stimulants, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants. Key Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Companies : Ectin Research AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc, Seagen Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Advaxis, Inc., 4D pharma plc, Taiho Oncology, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Exelixis, AstraZeneca, Incyte Corporation, IO Biotech, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Ectin Research AB, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Bayer, Nurix Therapeutics, Ikena Oncology, XNK Therapeutics AB, Nektar Therapeutics, Tyra Biosciences, Inc., ALX Oncology, Scholar Rock, Inc., Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. and others

: Ectin Research AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc, Seagen Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Advaxis, Inc., 4D pharma plc, Taiho Oncology, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Exelixis, AstraZeneca, Incyte Corporation, IO Biotech, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Ectin Research AB, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Bayer, Nurix Therapeutics, Ikena Oncology, XNK Therapeutics AB, Nektar Therapeutics, Tyra Biosciences, Inc., ALX Oncology, Scholar Rock, Inc., Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. and others Key Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies: MFA 370, XL 092, Lurbinectedin, Ramucirumab, AGS15E, Ipilimumab, MRG002, ADXS-NEO, Cabozantinib, MRx0518, Futibatinib, MRG002, Cabozantinib, Tremelimumab, 4D pharma plc, AZD6738, MRx0518, Retifanlimab, IO102-IO103, Lurbinectedin, MFA-370, ABSK-091, INO-5401, Erdafitinib, DSP-7888, Rogaratinib, NX-1607, IK-175, Disitamab Vedotin, NKTR-255, TYRA-300, SRK-181, Vopratelimab, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Lurbinectedin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals 9. Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 IK-175: Ikena Oncology 10. Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

