Insights on the Medical Electrodes Global Market to 2031 - Rising Focus on Early Diagnosis and Increasing Burden of Cardiology and Neurology Diseases are Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Electrodes Market By Product Type, By Application, By Modality: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical electrodes market was valued at $1,676.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,387.35 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Medical electrodes transfer the ionic current energy into electrical current in the body. These devices are used for diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of various diseases, including ocular diseases, neurology diseases, cardiac diseases, and muscular disorders. These devices play an important part in early diagnosis of cardiac diseases due to the fact that they quantify the internal ionic current in the body to detect various medical conditions.



Rise in focus on early diagnosis, growth in geriatric population, and increase in burden of cardiology and neurology diseases across the globe drive the growth of the medical electrodes market. Factor, including low biocompatibility of medical electrodes is expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, developing nations are expected to provide opportunities for the manufacturers of medical electrodes, due to increase in prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases in the developing countries, such as China and India.

Rising electrode applications through use of nanotechnology augments the demand for electrode in various medical applications. Nanotechnology supports the through miniaturization of these devices, making it portable. In addition, in the U.S., major government agencies, such as the National Eye Institute (NEI), the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the Department of Energy (DE) supports R&D for this sector by increase in government funding.

These devices are used to treat diseases, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, sinus, and body ache. Rise in incidences of these diseases boosts the demand for electrode medical devices across the globe. Moreover, treatment using devices is of minimally invasive nature which propels the growth of this market substantially. In addition, in the U.S., medical reimbursement policies include major medical electrodes, which augment the growth of this market.



The medical electrodes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, modality, and region. By product type, the market is divided into surface electrodes and needle electrodes. On the basis of application, it is categorized into cardiology, neurophysiology, electrosurgery, intraoperative monitoring, and sleep study.

By modality, it is classified motor evoked potentials (MEPS), somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEPS), electrocardiography (ECG), electroencephalography (EEG), brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs), and visual evoked potentials (VEPs).

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA(Brazil, South Arabia, South Africa, and LAMEA).



The major companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Ambu A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cognionics, Inc., ConMed, Cooper Surgical, Inc., DyMedix, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Plc., and Natus Medical Inc.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the medical electrodes market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing medical electrodes market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the medical electrodes market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global medical electrodes market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: MEDICAL ELECTRODES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Surface Electrodes

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Needle Electrodes

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: MEDICAL ELECTRODES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Cardiology

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Neurophysiology

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Electrosurgery

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Intraoperative Monitoring (IOM)

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Sleep Study

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: MEDICAL ELECTRODES MARKET, BY MODALITY

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Electrocardiography (ECG)

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Electroencephalography (EEG)

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Electromyography (EMG)

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs)

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: MEDICAL ELECTRODES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 CONMED Corporation

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 3M Company

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Medtronic

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Natus Medical Incorporated

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Ambu A/S

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 BD

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Cognionics Inc.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 CooperSurgical, Inc.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Dymedix

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7z6bna

Attachment