Changes in Management Board

At the meeting held on 17 October 2022, the Supervisory Board of AS Baltika (hereinafter Baltika) has appointed Margus Olesk to the Management Board of AS Baltika, effective 1 November 2022.

As of 1 June 2022, Margus Olesk is the Financial Manager of Baltika. Prior to that, from 2014 to 2022, Margus Olesk worked at KPMG, which provides audit and consulting services. In addition to the aforementioned, Margus Olesk worked for the business services provider TMF Luxembourg in 2021. Margus Olesk has extensive and diverse experience in auditing and financial consulting for corporations.

Margus Olesk is currently a member of the Management Boards of Baltman OÜ, Baltika Latvija SIA, and Baltika Lietuva UAB. He is also a member of the Management Board of OÜ Linnuke Õlal, which he owns. Margus Olesk does not currently own Baltika shares.

From 1 November 2022, Baltika has a two-member Management Board, which includes Brigitta Kippak and Margus Olesk.