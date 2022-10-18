OTC Markets Group Welcomes Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: DRR.U; OTCQX: DRREF), a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust with an investment portfolio comprising 16 garden-style properties located in three attractive markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions in the United States, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “DRREF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market,” said Jane Gavan, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Residential REIT. “We believe that joining OTCQX will provide greater exposure and enhanced access to U.S.-based investors.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States. For more information, please visit www.dreamresidentialreit.ca.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

