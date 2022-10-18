Alignment Health Plan Receives Top Star Rating in North Carolina, High Marks for California Plan Quality

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health , a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage (MA) company, today announced that its HMO plan in North Carolina has landed in the top spot in its first year, earning a coveted 5-star rating out of a possible 5 stars for 2023, while its California HMO plan maintained a notable 4-star rating out of 5 stars, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The more stars a plan receives, the better the plan.



Alignment Health Plan, which entered North Carolina in 2021, is one of two MA HMO plans in the state to achieve a 5-star rating, representing excellent performance. According to CMS data, the plan is one of only 57 MA plans nationwide to receive this distinction in 2023, compared to 74 the year prior — an almost 23% drop.

Alignment’s HMO plan in California earned an overall 4 stars, which is an above-average rating, in 2023, marking the sixth consecutive year the plan has earned 4 stars or more. More than 90% of Alignment members are enrolled in plans rated 4 stars and above, meaning the vast majority of members consistently receive a high-quality care experience, as defined under CMS star measurement criteria.

“Our strong star ratings are due to our ongoing commitment to putting seniors first and advancing their health experience,” said John Kao, founder and CEO of Alignment Health. “Even as the number of plans nationwide achieving 4- and 5-star ratings have dropped by double-digit percentages since last year, the incredible work by our Alignment teams helps ensure our plans stand out. And this is just the beginning for us. We’re working closely with our provider and service partners toward achieving 5 stars across 100% of our plans, ensuring our members receive top-quality health care and experience no matter where they live.”

Each year, CMS publishes the Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) and Medicare Part D Star Ratings to help beneficiaries, their families and caregivers compare the quality and performance of health and drug plans. The Star ratings are based on factors that include feedback from members, the number of members who left or stayed with a plan, the number of complaints about a plan, and provider feedback.

For 2023, Alignment Health Plan offers more value, access and flexibility, available in 52 counties in six states, reaching 8.3 million Medicare-eligible adults.1 Enrollees can select from Alignment’s diverse lineup of plans during the annual enrollment period, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for plan benefits starting Jan. 1, 2023.

In North Carolina, Alignment Health Plan is available in 16 counties, reaching 628,476 Medicare-eligible adults. In California, its plans will be available in 21 counties, reaching more than 5.4 million residents, or 82% of the state’s Medicare-eligible population.

“Our members value our personalized approach and benefit greatly from the top quality, coordinated care we offer, resulting in such high marks,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan. “Medicare-eligible adults have many options, and we’re grateful to our members everywhere for entrusting us with their health care needs.”

