Ducommun’s Grand Re-Opening – Guaymas, Mexico Operations

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural products and solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, is proud to announce the grand re-opening of its new Guaymas, Mexico facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Oct 13, 2022, which was attended by valued employees and legacy customers, including The Boeing Company and Middle River Aerostructure Systems, a division of ST Engineering North America, the U.S. affiliate of Singapore-based ST Engineering.



The re-opening included the celebration of a newly built 70,000 sq. ft. facility along with an additional 45,000 sq. ft. building, both to support production of Ducommun’s VersaCore Composite™ technology, composite/metal bond flight controls, electronic wire harnesses and aerostructures manufacturing.

“I’m quite impressed with what I see today and excited about the opportunities to continue and expand our partnership with Ducommun,” said Richard Wehmer, general manager and senior vice president of Middle River Aerostructure Systems.

Ducommun’s expanded operations in Mexico will allow the company to continue its successful legacy of providing the highest level of product and process quality, while delivering maximum competitive value to its OEM customers.

“I’m excited about the re-opening and also expansion of our operation in Mexico. This will be a high leverage point to further enable revenue and earnings growth by providing the highest value and quality products to the Aerospace and Defense industry,” said Stephen G. Oswald, Ducommun’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Solutions – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

