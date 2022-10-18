The Worldwide Sports Betting Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $648.7 Billion in 2027

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Betting Systems Market Size, Trends And Growth Opportunity, By Platform ,By Sports Type ,By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sports Betting Market was valued at US$260.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$648.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.26% during forecast period 2022-2027.
A form of gambling known as sports betting involves making predictions about sporting events and placing bets on the results. Sports betting is involved in non-athletic events such reality show contests, political elections, and contests involving animals like horses, dogs, and illegal cockfighting. Football, American football, baseball, hockey, basketball, and auto racing are some of the sports that are most often bet on, both by amateur and professional bettors. Bookmakers are often used to place bets. These are businesses that are both online and physically located, like casinos or betting shops.
Market Drivers
The expansion of wireless connection and digital infrastructure are anticipated to fuel the market's rate of expansion. The increasing prevalence of smartphones has influenced consumer behaviour, particularly in terms of sports betting. The way that consumers behave when it comes to sports betting has significantly changed. The market for sports betting will expand during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of social gaming and gambling apps.
Market Restraints
Stringent government regulations imposed on sports are the major market restraints that would slow the growth rate of the sports betting market, along with concern about illegal activities in the industry, which are anticipated to provide obstacles to the market throughout the projected period.
Market Segmentation
The global sports betting market segmented into platform and sport type. On the basis of platform it segmented into online and offline. On the basis of sport type it segmented into football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, tennis, golf, boxing, horse riding, auto racing, and others.
Regional Analysis
The global sports betting market segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. In terms of revenue throughout the projected period, Europe will dominate the sports betting market. This is a result of the region's growing interest in sports betting. Due to the growing number of individuals who wager on sports events like football, cricket, hockey, and basketball in this region, Asia-Pacific is also expected to have the fastest rate of economic growth.
Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as 888 Holdings Plc., Bet 365 Group Ltd., GVC Holding plc., The Stars Group, Paddy Power Betfair plc., William Hill plc., Fortuna Entertainment Group, Betfred Ltd., mybet Holding, Hong Kong Jockey Club.
Key Question Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Sports Betting Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?
