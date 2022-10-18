Eterna Therapeutics to Present at iPSC-Derived Immunotherapies Congress

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ERNA) (“Eterna” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company using advanced cell engineering technology to develop transformational new medicines, today announced that Matt Angel, Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer of Eterna, will present at the iPSC-Derived Immunotherapies Congress, taking place October 18-19, 2022 in Boston.



Details of Presentation

Title: Avoiding Vector Integration Using mRNA Vectorization of Reprogramming and Gene Editing Proteins

Presenter: Matt Angel, Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer of Eterna

Date: October 18, 2022

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Location: Hilton Boston Back Bay Hotel, 40 Dalton St., Boston, Massachusetts 02115

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna is focused on developing advanced therapies using state-of-the-art mRNA cell engineering technology. Its mission is to realize the potential of cell engineering to provide patients with transformational new medicines. The Company has in-licensed a portfolio of over 100 patents covering key cell engineering technologies, including what it believes are the most widely used methods for therapeutic gene editing currently in clinical development. Eterna has multiple next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies in preclinical development for various indications. For more information, please visit www.eternatx.com.

