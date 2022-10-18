Syncfusion Releases Essential Studio 2022 Volume 3

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, is pleased to announce the release of Essential Studio 2022 Volume 3. This release includes dozens of new controls and features for web, mobile, and desktop platforms, including three controls in preview for .NET MAUI, five for Blazor, and seven for the JS 2 platforms.



“Essential Studio 2022 Volume 3 includes some of our customers’ most highly requested controls, especially for the Blazor and .NET MAUI platforms,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “This update enables our customers to get their Blazor and .NET MAUI applications to market sooner and with less discovery. The Syncfusion team worked incredibly hard to deliver so many exciting features in this release.”

Highlights of the Essential Studio 2022 Volume 3 release include:

.NET MAUI

.NET MAUI has the following new controls:

Autocomplete: Populate suggestions quickly from a large volume of data depending on the users’ input characters. It features text search modes, data binding, placeholders, and customizable maximum dropdown height.

ComboBox: Type a value in a text box or choose from a list of predefined options. It supports data binding, placeholders, customizable maximum dropdown height, and editable and non-editable modes.

ProgressBar: Display the progress of a process in circular or rectangular shapes with determinate and indeterminate states, segments, smooth animation, colored ranges, and customizable content.



Blazor

All Blazor components are now compatible with .NET 7 and the suite has five new controls:

Floating Action Button (FAB): The FAB appears in front of all the contents of a page and lets users perform a primary action.

Speed Dial: An extension of the FAB, Speed Dial displays multiple action buttons when clicked.

Skeleton: This placeholder simulates the layout of page content with a visual effect while loading the actual content.

AppBar: Displays information and actions related to the current application screen, such as branding, screen titles, and navigation.

Message: Users can select different icons and colors to denote the importance and context of messages.



JS 2

In the JS 2 platform, the Vue components are now compatible with Vue 2.7. Also, the JS 2 platform received the same new controls as the Blazor platform, with two additions:

Mention: Display a pop-up suggestion list whenever a predefined mention character is entered into a text box or other editable element.

Image Editor: Edit images through APIs and the UI.

Additionally, new Busy Indicator and Rating controls were added to Syncfusion’s WinUI suite. For details on all of the features and enhancements added to Essential Studio’s many components across all platforms, including Flutter and Xamarin, read Syncfusion’s What’s New page and release blog .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,700 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

