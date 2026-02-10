Syncfusion® Wins 2026 DEVIES Award for Excellence in Developer Technology

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that Essential Studio® has been named a winner of the 2026 DEVIES Awards , earning top honors in the Programming Languages & Frameworks category.

Essential Studio by Syncfusion includes 1,600 accessible, high-performance components plus document processing SDKs that support document creating, editing, viewing, and conversion. Together, they help developers design feature-rich, interactive, AI-powered apps with faster delivery and easier maintenance across web, mobile, and desktop environments.

“Being recognized by the DEVIES Awards reflects our commitment to what developers and engineering leaders value most: tools that help teams ship beautiful applications with confidence,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “With Essential Studio, we’ll continue to support developer productivity and enterprise readiness so teams can move faster, build accessible experiences, and meet performance expectations.”

Now in its 15th year, the DEVIES Awards are the premier annual awards program recognizing outstanding achievement in software engineering, developer tools, and innovation across the global technology ecosystem. The DEVIES Awards are held in conjunction with DeveloperWeek to honor outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in multiple developer technology categories.

“Developer tools and platforms are at the core of innovation across the software industry,” said Jonathan Pasky, executive producer at DevNetwork, the producers of DeveloperWeek and the DEVIES Awards. “Syncfusion, Inc.’s recognition as a 2026 DEVIES award winner highlights its leadership, technical excellence, and meaningful contribution to how developers build and scale modern technology stacks.”

In addition to the DEVIES win, Essential Studio was recognized in two 2026 best-of style lists from leading software review and research sites, both part of the Gartner® Digital Markets platform:

Capterra Shortlist 2026 (Application Development)

Software Advice FrontRunner 2026 (Application Development)

Essential Studio also earned additional recognition on G2, receiving nearly 100 Winter 2026 Badges, including Leader, Most Implementable, Best Results, Best Usability, and numerous badges for our performance among small businesses.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support organizations of all sizes, serving everyone from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

