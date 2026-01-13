Syncfusion® Announces Essential Studio® 2025 Volume 4

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, today announced Essential Studio® 2025 Volume 4. The release includes three new AI-powered controls for .NET MAUI, a Block Editor control for Blazor, a JavaScript PDF Library, and more.

“Syncfusion has always been committed to exploring what AI can do for our customers,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “We’ve completely rebuilt several controls to harness AI, while boosting others with intelligent features. Syncfusion sees endless possibilities with AI and Essential Studio and will continue to iterate future volumes based on evolving technology and customer feedback.”

Volume 4 updates include:

.NET MAUI

The .NET MAUI suite has gained three new controls:

Smart DataGrid: An advanced data grid control that leverages AI for smarter sorting, filtering, grouping, and highlighting.

An advanced data grid control that leverages AI for smarter sorting, filtering, grouping, and highlighting. Smart Scheduler: A blend of the Scheduler control with AI intent-understanding to provide natural-language interactions.

A blend of the Scheduler control with AI intent-understanding to provide natural-language interactions. Smart Text Editor: A text input control that delivers AI-powered sentence suggestion and autocompletion capabilities.



Blazor

The Blazor suite receives a new Block Editor control, which has many types of interactive content blocks and text-formatting options. The platform also gains row and column spanning functionality in its DataGrid control, allowing a single cell to stretch across multiple rows or columns. Improvements to the Charts control include legend templates, linear and radial gradients, and tooltips for striplines.

Web suites

Additional web component suites have been enhanced with major features:

The Rich Text Editor integrates an AI assistant to provide grammar corrections, tone adjustments, formatting suggestions, and intelligent writing recommendations.

The Block Editor now includes a dedicated table block in which developers can insert tables, select cells, and format content using keyboard shortcuts or use slash commands to insert blocks or actions.

The DataGrid allows users to enable conditional row selection, making rows selectable only per certain criteria.





Document solutions

A Visual Studio extension for the Document SDK has been added, along with new features and enhancements, including:

JavaScript PDF Library: This brand-new library allows users to read, create, and manipulate PDF documents.

This brand-new library allows users to read, create, and manipulate PDF documents. .NET Excel Library: Convert pie, waterfall, box-and-whisker, and sunburst charts to image and PDF formats.

Convert pie, waterfall, box-and-whisker, and sunburst charts to image and PDF formats. . NET Word Library: Document comparison accuracy has been improved, fallback fonts expanded, and support for CSS selectors added in HTML-to-Word conversion.

Document comparison accuracy has been improved, fallback fonts expanded, and support for CSS selectors added in HTML-to-Word conversion. .NET PDF Library: The OCR processor supports the latest Tesseract 5 engine and an advanced image preprocessor has been built into the OCR workflow.



The Spreadsheet Editor SDK gains threaded comments in web versions and cell merging in the Blazor SDK. In the DOCX Editor SDK, users can now load Word documents asynchronously, have the spell checker ignore words with uppercase letters, and add user-specific custom dictionaries to the spell checker.

Desktop suites

The Volume 4 release brings customizable header templates to the AI AssistView control and card item sorting to the Kanban control in the WPF and WinUI suites. For the Windows Forms platform, the DataGrid now lets users drag and drop rows within and between grids.

To see all the new features and enhancements in the Essential Studio 2025 Volume 4 release, in addition to these highlights, check out the . Current subscribers can download the new version from the License and Downloads page after logging in.

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes, with users ranging from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com