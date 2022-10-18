Wolters Kluwer VP Amy Kolzow to present at Sitecore Symposium

Vice President of Global Digital Marketing to discuss a customer-centric approach to digital transformation



Chicago, October 18, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that Amy Kolzow will speak about the company’s digital transformation journey at Sitecore Symposium 2022 on October 20, 2022 at 9:00 am CT. The session will look at how Wolters Kluwer evolved the digital experience for its customers.

The presentation will focus on the Wolters Kluwer OneWeb program. A company-wide initiative, led by Amy, that consolidated 280 websites into one global website. Completed in 2021, the OneWeb initiative brought together dynamic thought leadership and a product portfolio of 900 solutions in 25 languages across 30 countries, offering web visitors a unified digital experience.

“For nearly 200 years, Wolters Kluwer has helped to solve the real-world problems of professionals. We are proud to provide a unified and modern online experience ​that brings dynamic thought leadership to our customers and showcases our vast product portfolio,” said Amy Kolzow, Vice President of Global Digital Marketing for Wolters Kluwer. “We are excited to share lessons from our digital marketing journey with other marketing leaders at Sitecore Symposium.”

"Wolters Kluwer recognized that understanding the evolving needs, desires, and issues that face their customers was fundamental to their success," said Lee Miles, Chief Customer Success Officer of Sitecore. "In one of the largest migrations that we have seen, they used real-time data to build an entirely new web presence that consistently performs well in all relevant metrics.”

Session Title: A journey to marketing maturity: How Wolters Kluwer led a historic digital transformation

Date/Time: Thursday, October 20, 9:00-9:30 am (CT)

Speakers: Amy Kolzow, Vice President of Global Digital Marketing and Mike Shaw, Associate Director of Marketing for Wolters Kluwer

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

