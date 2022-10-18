ALSTOM SA: Alstom wins major UK train services contract with Govia Thameslink Railway

English French

Alstom wins major UK train services contract with Govia Thameslink Railway



TSSSA s ervices contract worth around € 300 m illion

Services support for Electrostar fleets on major UK rail franchise

Ensure availability, reliability and safety of total fleet of 1,210 cars





18 October 2022 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, today announced that it has signed a new contract with Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) – one of the UK’s most significant rail franchises – for a services contract worth around €300 million (£256 million)1.

The Technical Support and Spares Supply Agreement (TSSSA) will run from October 2022 for a period of five years, five months to align with the duration of GTR’s National Rail Contract. That means that Alstom will continue to support the Derby-built Class 377 and Class 387 Electrostar fleets in operation on Southern, Gatwick Express and Great Northern services into London’s Victoria and King’s Cross stations. Alstom has been a long-term trusted partner to GTR, having already serviced the fleets for nearly 20 years.

Along with Alstom’s unique material supply facility in Brighton, Alstom and GTR teams located across GTR’s four major depots in Battersea, Brighton, Hornsey and Selhurst will work together to support a total fleet of 1,210 cars and ensure the highest standards of train availability, reliability and safety for some of the UK’s busiest commuter routes.

Steve Lammin, Engineering Director at GTR, said: "This contract renews our association with Alstom, securing the continued support our excellent teams require to maintain our fleet."

“We are very pleased to have secured this very large and important services contract with our long-term customer GTR. This is a recognition of the outstanding work done by our services teams across the country, and particularly those at our Brighton facility and the teams based at Hornsey and Selhurst depots,” said Peter Broadley, Managing Director, Alstom Mainline Services Director UK.

Alstom™ and Electrostar™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 Booked in Q2 of the 2022-2023 fiscal year





About Alstom



Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company’s proven expertise in project management, innovation, design and technology. In 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 11th consecutive time. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom employs more than 74,000 people. The Group posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2022.

Log onto www.alstom.com for more information. Contacts Press:

Samuel MILLER (HQ) – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 65 47 40 14

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com







Andrew BOYLE (UK) – Tel.: +44 (0) 7514 726861

andrew.boyle-1@alstomgroup.com





Investor Relations:

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57

martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com







Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56

estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

















Attachment