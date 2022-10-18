EQUASENS: subsidiary PANDALAB receives ISO 27001 and HDS certifications

English French

Villers-lès-Nancy, 18 October 2022 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PANDALAB receives ISO 27001 and HDS certifications

PANDALAB, a subsidiary of Equasens Group (Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A - ISIN: FR0012882389), part of the AXIGATE LINK Division, has now received ISO 27001 (Information Security Management) and HDS (Health Data Hosting) certifications from AFNOR.

PANDALAB is an open ecosystem promoting the exchange of information and improved coordination between healthcare providers based on its comprehensive range of services for healthcare professionals, organisations and patients.

Covering outsourcing and development, this dual certification marks a new milestone in PANDALAB's ongoing commitment to provide its customers with the highest level of development quality, confidentiality and security for their data.

A dual certification ensuring the quality and security of customer information assets

On 5 October 2022, the French standardisation body AFNOR awarded PANDALAB ISO 27001 and HDS certification as a data services hosting provider for the provision, administration and operation of health applications for pandaLAB Pro.

The ISO 27001 is the international standard for information security. As such it specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving a documented Information Security Management System within the context of the organisation's overall business risks and the implementation of adequate and proportionate security controls to protect information assets and give confidence to interested parties.

These certifications are issued for three-year periods and are subject to annual audits to reassess their continued conformance.

Continuation of pandaLAB Pro’s interconnectivity strategy

In response to the increasing challenges of cybersecurity and in order to guarantee its customers the highest possible level of confidentiality and security for their data, this dual certification is an integral part of PANDALAB's strategy to improve the coordination of care of the Digital Health Gateway, while continuing to invest in the implementation of the business application solutions of Equasens Group and La Coopérative WELCOOP.

At 30 September 2022, this solution boasted an installed base of 19,194 healthcare professional user accounts (doctors, pharmacists, nurses, administrative staff, physiotherapists).

pandaLAB Pro is also continuing to expand into private ecosystems by marketing the "PRIVATE TEAM" model which addresses specific ecosystems generally based around a healthcare operator (private clinics, public hospitals, cancer centres, home healthcare providers, hospital-at-home programs or multidisciplinary group practices and regional health professional networks). On this basis, 187 private teams have already adopted this model.

For Aurélien LAMBERT, doctor and founder of the pandaLAB solution: "This dual certification is the culmination of a strategy initiated more than five years ago and is a testimony to the unwavering dedication of our management team, led by Christelle MASSON, General Manager, and Romain POIRSON, Technical Director, as well as the teams in the field. This is also part of a more ambitious goal of becoming a key player in the e-health market."

For Grégoire de ROTALIER, Deputy CEO of Equasens Group and Manager of the AXIGATE LINK Division: "These ISO 27001 and HDS certifications provide further evidence of PANDALAB's culture of excellence and ability to support its customers in creating and deploying solutions around our Digital Health Gateway, with all the guarantees of quality, confidentiality and security."

Romain POIRSON, PANDALAB’s Technical Director & Information Systems Security Officer, adds: "We are particularly proud to have received the certifications which demonstrate the very high quality of our development capabilities and the expertise and commitment of the PANDALAB teams."

Financial calendar

Publication of Q3 2022 revenue: 9 November 2022 (after the close of trading).

Publication of FY 2022 annual revenue: 3 February 2023 (after the close of trading).

About Equasens Group

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in in France, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, Ireland, Italy and Luxembourg, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go to www.equasens.com

