Expanse Studios Launches Newest Slot – The Planet Power

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Themed in a cosmic environment, the latest release comes amid a very intensive period in the production line of this fast growing online casino developer as four games were launched in within several weeks - Fortune Farm, Magic Wheel, Pirate's Power, and Capital City Derby.

The main feature of the newest game is that it can bring a winning thousand times the value of a bet.

Besides a more than generous X1000 multiplier, this fruit-themed video slot has very interactive and user friendly re-spin and multi-level wheel bonus feature.

The game is played on 10 fixed paylines and awards payouts for combinations of any of 8 symbols.

The planets join the traditional card symbols as the high-value, high-paying power symbols.

There's a bright yellow planet that stands in for the Joker, and it is a trigger for very lucrative bonuses. With two wilds in the table, player gets a respin whereas three of wilds triggers the wheel of fortune, which has three prize awarding levels.

There are three stages to complete, and the third one offers the game's highest payout (one thousand times the player's initial wager) if they make it to the end.

As usual, the game is also available on all mobile and desktop platforms, it is developed in HTML5 technology and has top-notch visuals and sounds, to discover the pinnacle experience of a slot machine thrill in outer space.

Another Success for Expanse Studios At Las Vegas G2E

The latest edition of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) has been quite a success. The same can be told for Expanse Studios, one of the fastest growing online casino B2B suppliers, which came back at the main stage and presented its latest releases in front of 25,000 visitors at The Venetian Expo.

The company’s organic growth goes hand in hand with casino gaming industry’s strength and dynamic future, as industry’s elite responded very positively on Maltese – based provider.

The market share of Expanse Studios is growing rapidly, and the reasons are straightforward:

In-house RNG games available in HTML5 technology

Integrated with the industry’s best aggregators such as Blue Ocean Gaming and EveryMatrix

Fully customizable promo tools such as Free Spins, Multi-level Progressive Jackpots, and Tournaments

Old-school themes, modern aesthetics, great music, and top-notch animations all come together

