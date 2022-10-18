Bolo Program Announces New Reward of Up to $250,000 in Update of Canada’s ‘Top 25’ Most Wanted Fugitives

English French

Fugitives Wanted by Police Services Across Canada for Murder, Attempted Murder, Sexual Assault, and Other Charges



SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A reward of up to $250,000 was announced Tuesday by the Bolo Program as it updated its Top 25 list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.

The reward was announced for information leading to the arrest of Rabih Alkhalil, who is wanted for being unlawfully at large since last July, when he escaped from North Fraser Pretrial Centre, in British Columbia. At the time of his escape, he was standing trial for a 2012 murder at a downtown Vancouver restaurant. He has since been convicted of first-degree murder in that case. Alkhalil was already serving sentences for orchestrating another brazen murder in Ontario, and for his part in a major drug trafficking operation in Quebec.

Several other suspects on the updated Top 25 list are connected to rewards of up to $100,000 and $50,000.

Bolo Program Director Max Langlois was joined by BC RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald in revealing the first update to the Top 25 list — a unique initiative that brings together information about Most Wanted suspects from across the country.

"This first update of our Top 25 is part of our commitment to encourage Canadians to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted, and to make our communities safer," Bolo Program Director Max Langlois said. "We are proud to launch this first update in British Columbia, with our Western Canadian policing partners, with 13 new cases, including an increased number of cases from both Alberta and British Columbia."

This is the first update of the Top 25 list since its launch in Toronto in April 2022. Seven suspects from the original Top 25 were located between April and October, including the #1 suspect — Abilaziz Mohamed, wanted for murder by the Toronto Police Service — who was apprehended within 12 hours of the Top 25 launch.

“The Bolo Program puts a laser focus on these wanted fugitives. It’s a win for police, for the community, and for tipsters who can, in cases that include rewards, cash in while helping to make their communities safer,” said BC RCMP Commanding Officer, Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald. “The time has come to give these fugitives up. Call police. Call 911. Call Crime Stoppers.”

For information on each case, visit boloprogram.org.

Top 25 List



Rabih Alkhalil

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Murder & Being Unlawfully at Large

Reward up to $250,000 Kier Bryan Granado

Wanted by Calgary Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $100,000 Jabreel Elmi

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Kiarash Parzham

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Saed Osman

Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for Murder Talal Amer

Wanted by Calgary Police Service for Manslaughter

Reward up to $50,000 Darriel Thompson

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Danick Miguel Bourgeois

Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Abelmuneim Abdalla

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Phuong Tan Nguyen

Wanted by York Regional Police for Murder Youcef Abderahim Bouras

Wanted by Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Tommy Ngo

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Nouraldin Rabee

Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Sidi Ayoub Cherkaoui

Wanted by Sûreté du Québec for Gangsterism Blake Charbonneau

Wanted by Sûreté du Québec for Pimping

Reward up to $50,000 Harry Rajkumar

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Attempted Murder Amardip Singh Rai

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Sexual Assault Denis Bégin

Wanted by Sûreté du Québec for Being Unlawfully at Large David Allen Bonness

Wanted for Rape of a Child by United States Marshals Service Savang Sychantha

Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Usman Kassim

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Attempted Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Oliver Ole Langelid

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Sexual Interference Mohamud Abukar Hagi

Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Quinten Anthony Meyer

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Sexual Assault Ronald Jeffrey Bax

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Murder



For information on each case, visit boloprogram.org.

About Bolo Program

The Bolo Program is a breakthrough initiative leveraging social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted, so they can help keep their communities safe. The term ‘BOLO’, which stands for “be on the lookout,” is commonly used to designate actively wanted suspects.

Through its Top 25 of Canada’s most wanted, the Bolo Program reaches citizens at the right time, at the right place, and by using the right means to encourage citizens to be on the lookout. The Program exclusively features priority wanted notices for which Canadian police services have already requested the public’s assistance. In cooperation with Canadian police services and Crime Stoppers, the Program then launches amplification campaigns for specific priority cases, on multiple platforms and over extended periods of time, and offers major financial rewards as incentives for citizens to be on the lookout and submit tips to the authorities.

Media contact:

Tamara Cherry,

tamara@pickupcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49a7c3f7-7ccd-4bce-8e72-4940cc9232c6