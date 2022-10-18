GL Announces Voice Analysis Tool

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their new Voice Analysis Tool (VAT™) which analyzes the audio content within any Narrowband (NB), Wideband (WB), or Super Wideband (SWB) PCM audio file and generates a variety of audio metrics including Frequency Bandwidth, Speech Activity, Active Speech Level, Noise Level, DC Offset, and RMS Power.



[For illustration refer to, https://www.gl.com/images/vat-web-architecture.jpg]

GL’s VAT™ operations are fully automated by detecting the audio files within a user-specified directory and analyzing same as the files appear. Using configuration settings associated with the Degraded voice file name, the VAT™ can specify which tests to run, specifies the configuration for each test, and associate the Reference file for tests that require both Degraded and Reference files.

“The GL VAT™ application can generate a variety of audio metrics including Round Trip and One Way Delay measurement, Audio Dropout analysis, Double-Talk measurements, and Voice Quality Analysis (when also coupled with the GL VQT POLQA solution). In addition, the GL VAT™ supports Speech to Text analysis with pass/fail when coupled with the GL Speech to Text Analysis solution,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

He further added, “All the VAT™ associated results are sent to the GL WebViewer™ central database and can be accessed using the WebViewer™ web browser. If the network connection is lost between VAT™ and the database, the data is saved internally. Once the network connection is re-established the data is automatically sent from the VAT™ to the GL WebViewer™ database, so no data is lost.”

Key Features

GL VAT™ supports analyzing any Raw PCM voice file including NB, WB and SWB. Audio files can be generated from any application including GL VQuad™ and vMobile™

Fully automated operation with log file containing results and stored in the GL Central Database which can be accessed easily using the GL WebViewer™

VAT™ CLI (Command Line Interface) supports remote operation

Audio analysis includes, Round Trip and One Way Delay, Dropout Audio analysis, Double-Talk, Power Level and Frequency Analysis, Speech Activity, Active Speech Level and Noise Level, and DC Offset

Supports Voice Quality Testing (VQT) analysis when coupled with the GL VQT software

Supports multiple analytical tests per individual voice file

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

