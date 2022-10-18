Brian Erling, MD, MBA, Named President & CEO of Renown Health

Reno, NEV., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown Health has selected Brian Erling, MD, MBA, as the health system’s next CEO and president, effective November 14, 2022.

Dr. Erling is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 20 years of experience leading teams in diverse healthcare settings, including locally governed, not-for-profit hospitals and integrated health systems; physician practices; publicly traded healthcare companies; and private equity-backed healthcare ventures.

Dr. Erling is a former healthcare executive with Centura Health in Denver having served since 2016 in positions of increasing and major responsibility, including Chief Medical Officer, Senior Vice President & Chief Clinical Officer and most recently as President & CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services which represents the Colorado Springs market for Centura Health and includes Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, and St. Francis Hospital-Interquest slated to open in July 2023. During his tenure, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, responsible for providing clinical leadership to 17 hospitals and 21,000 caregivers. A highly experienced emergency medicine physician, Dr. Erling has long been a leader in quality improvement and is a Baldrige Executive Fellow through the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Dr. Erling also oversaw a partnership between Penrose-St. Francis Health and the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs through the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center, a first-of-its-kind facility, designed with intentional collaboration spaces for student and faculty education and research that opened in 2020.

Prior to joining Centura Health, Dr. Erling served as President of the Alliance Group, a subsidiary of Envision Healthcare. He was also a founding partner of the Apex Emergency Group, PC in Denver and has served as the Denver medical director for American Medical Response.

Dr. Erling received his Bachelor of Science in biology from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa; his Medical Doctorate from John Hopkins University in Baltimore; and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado in Denver. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Dr. Erling is board certified through the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

“Dr. Erling is a collaborative and relational leader who brings a depth of experience to Renown Health and to our community. He is a healthcare executive focused on clinical quality and safety, an approachable servant-leader who inspires others with emotional intelligence and relationship skills; and a seasoned strategist with experience and discipline around healthcare operations, finance, and a proven ability to advance performance,” said Adam Kramer, chair of Renown Health’s Board of Directors. “Dr. Erling has the exceptional leadership skills, experience, background, vision and a commitment to Renown’s mission, values, and culture. We are happy to have Dr. Erling leading Renown Health and know he, his wife Jessica and family will be warmly welcomed to our northern Nevada community.”

“I am so excited to be joining Renown Health at this important time. Healthcare and our economy are in the midst of a major transformation, and Renown Health is very well positioned for the future,” Dr. Erling said. “Our ongoing success will hinge on our ability to establish positive and productive relationships, maintain high-quality patient clinical outcomes and experiences, reduce healthcare costs, encourage innovation and improve access and affordability for patients and members.”

Dr. Erling will assume the full duties of president and CEO on November 14, 2022.

Dr. Thomas Graf, who has served as interim CEO and Sy Johnson MBA, who has served as interim president, will both work with Dr. Erling to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities. Dr. Graf will continue to serve as Chief Clinical and Quality Officer for Renown Health and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. Sy Johnson, MBA, will continue to serve as Chief Operations Officer and Chief of Staff for Renown Health.

Dr. Erling and his wife Jessica have three adult children and enjoy making the most of the great outdoors.



