Construction contract in Estonia (buildings in the Defense Forces' Tapa campus)

On 19 October 2022, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, signed a contract with Centre for Defence Investment for the construction of new buildings in the Tapa campus of the Defence Forces in Lääne-Viru County.

The agreement includes the construction of four multi-purpose halls, two shower facility halls and a gas station, with accompanying external communications and road surfaces.

The contract value is approximately EUR 7.1 million, plus value added tax. The scheduled deadline of the works is in May 2023.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Peeter Laidma, division director of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

